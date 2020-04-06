The totallee UV Phone Sanitizer wants to keep your phone clean

With coronavirus concerns all around us, we are all much more aware of keeping things sanitized. We’re washing our hands multiple times a day, wiping down grocery carts, washing our food before consuming, and cleaning surfaces more than ever before. One other area of possible germ infestation we’ve become more aware of is our smartphones. Now, totallee wants to help keep your smartphone clean with its UV Phone Sanitizer.

The totallee UV Phone Sanitizer isn’t the first product to use the idea of killing germs and viruses off your phone with ultra-violet light. We’ve reviewed a competitor called PhoneSoap in the past but it is hard to verify that these products actually work. totallee does say that the UV Phone Sanitizer does kill germs and bacteria but they do not know if it kills COVID-19 as they haven’t been able to test that.

It also doubles as a wireless charging system.

Here are just a few features and specifications of this device:

Kills germs and bacteria via UVB and UVC rays

Dual bulbs for maximum cleaning

Sterilizes phones, keys, wallets, AirPods, and more

Double as a fast wireless charger

30-day money back guarantee

The UV Phone Sanitizer is currently in the pre-order stage with a price of US$99 and it is expected to start shipping on April 21, 2020. We like the idea of these UV products but have found it difficult to verify their effectiveness as it would take laboratory testing to do that. This is one of those things where we just have to take the word of totallee that this device does what it says it does.

What do you think of using UV light to kill germs and bacteria? Do you think this is a good way to keep your phone clean? Will you be pre-ordering the UV Phone Sanitizer? Let us know in the comments below or on Twitter, or Facebook. You can also comment on our MeWe page by joining the MeWe social network.

