HP announces the ProBook 445 G7 and 455 G7 laptops

Now that more employees are working from home, some businesses may be on the hunt for a good business laptop. The new HP ProBook 445 G7 and ProBook 455 G7 might be a good choice. HP announced these new laptops this morning and they’re targeted at the business user on the move.

The new ProBook 445 G7 and 455 G7 offer up fast charging, extended range wireless LAN, and Windows 10 Pro. Here’s a quick rundown of more features and specifications provided by the company:

Performance and productivity. Get through your workday with the latest ultra-responsive AMD Ryzen 4000 Series, available with four-, six-, or eight-core mobile processors and long battery life. Quickly recharge your PC and get up to 50% battery life in 30 minutes with HP Fast Charge.

Multi-layered security protection below, in and above the OS (operating system). Stay protected with more built-in security and privacy features from the BIOS up, including HP Sure Start, HP Sure Sense, HP Privacy Camera and optional HP Sure View Gen 3. The self-healing BIOs HP Sure Start for AMD automatically recovers from firmware attacks or corruption without IT or user intervention. HP Sure Sense uses deep learning AI to identify and quarantine never-before-seen attacks, helping prevent infections before they happen. The integrated HP Privacy Camera has a physical shutter to block the lens of the camera keeping users away from malicious surveillance, and the optional HP Sure View Gen3 instantly blocks prying eyes' ability to view your screen; reducing visual light when the screen is viewed from the side making it appear dark and unreadable.

Built for business and productivity for the modern workstyles. The ultra-slim devices have a 180-degree hinge lay-flat design and passed 19 MIL-STG 810G tests. It features a durable and stylish aluminum cover that holds the near borderless display and a 3D forged aluminum keyboard deck. Quickly transition to desktop productivity with the versatile, elegant, and space-saving HP USB-C Dock G5. Cover more ground and improve connectivity while on Wi-Fi with HP Extended Range Wireless LAN that allows greater distance from transmission point and fast data throughput at shorter ranges. Get a fast and reliable connection in dense wireless environments with optional gigabit-speed Wi-Fi 6.

The ProBook 445 G7 and 455 G7 will be available in late April. Pricing has yet to be announced but you can keep an eye on HP’s website for more.

