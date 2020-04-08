Monoprice 38035 review: An affordable 35-inch curved gaming monitor

Bigger is better when it comes to some things, including gaming. I won’t lie, I love gaming on my Xbox One X and a 106″ screen. Unfortunately, I’m not set up to be able to do the same from my PC. That’s where larger gaming monitors come in, although they tend to be on the pricier side. Our Monoprice 38035 review takes a look at a pretty affordable 35-inch UWQHD curved gaming monitor with AMD FreeSync support.

Specifications

The Monoprice 38035 35″ UWWQHD 100Hz Zero-G Gaming Monitor has the following features and specifications:

Model 38035 Display Size 35″ Aspect Ratio 21:9 Active Display Area 32.2 x 13.6″ Maximum Resolution 3440x1440p Maximum Refresh Rate 100Hz Curvature 1800R Panel Type VA Panel Model AUO M350QVRO1.1 VESA Mount Size 100 x 100 AMD FreeSync Version 1.0 AMD FreeSync Refresh Rates HDMI 2.0: 48 ~ 100Hz

HDMI 1.4: 48 ~ 65Hz

DisplayPort 1.2: 48 ~ 100Hz Viewing Angles (H/V) 178º/178º Backlight LED Default Color Temperature 6500K Typical Brightness Up to 300 cd/m² (300 nits) Contrast Ratio 2500:1 Maximum Colors > 16.7 million Dot Pitch (HxV) 0./2382 x 0.2402 mm Response Time 8ms (4ms OD) Video Inputs 1x DisplayPort 1.2, 1x HDMI 2.0, 2x HDMI 1.4 OSD Languages English, Chinese, Korean, Russian, Spanish, Japanese, French Input Power 100 ~ 240 VAC, 50/60 Hz, 2A Power Consumption Maximum: 78 watts

Typical: 60 watts

Standby: ≤ 0.5 watts Operating Temperature 32 ~ 104ºF (0 ~ 40ºC) Dimensions (with stand) 33 x 9.8 x 19″ Dimensions (without stand) 33 x 4.8 x 14.8″ Weight (with stand) 17.9 lbs (8.1 kg)

What’s in the box

Monoprice 38035 35″ Curved Monitor

DisplayPort Cable

Stand Stem

Stand Bass

3x K-Head Screws (M4x12)

4x P-Head Screws (M4x10)

4x Wall Mount Screws (installed)

2x Wall Mount Adapters

AC Power Cord

User’s Manual

1-year Pixel Perfect Guarantee

What’s included with the Monoprice 38035 35″ UWWQHD 100Hz Zero-G Gaming Monitor.

Design

Right out of the gate, I’m going to say I like the design of the Monoprice 38035 35″ UWWQHD 100Hz Zero-G Gaming Monitor over the previous version. Simply put, the company made a monitor in which the actual screen was the edge — no bezel. Not only did it look unfinished, but the edges weren’t protected at all. I suspect there were other issues as well, considering one day when I went to press the button on the back of the monitor, the screen actually cracked up the side, rendering it useless. Upon reaching out, I was told the design was being revised and an updated version was being released and here we are…

As for as 35″ UWQHD monitors go, the Monoprice 38035 is fairly slick with thin 1/8-inch bezels around the top and sides. The bottom bezel is a bit thicker at around 5/8-inch. The Monoprice IIIP logo is centered on the bottom.

Front view of the Monoprice 38035 35″ UWWQHD 100Hz Zero-G Gaming Monitor.

From the sides, the edges look pretty thin but the monitor does bulk out a bit to just over 4 3/4-inches in the middle. It has some nice sharp lines that look aggressive and sleek when the monitor is viewed from the back. Underneath this middle region are the ports. When facing the back of the monitor, these are from left to right: power socket, audio, DisplayPort 1.2, HDMI 1 (HDMI 2.0), HDMI 2 (1.4), and HDMI 3 (1.4).

As for controls, these are located under the left side edge of the monitor. From left to right, these are menu, down, up, exit, power, and an LED indicator. These allow you to toggle the input source, adjust brightness/contrast, toggle DCR, adjust color settings including the picture mode (Standard, Photo, Movie, Game, FPS, RTS), adjust picture quality settings including response time, noise reduction, super resolution, and dynamic luminous control, adjust display aspect ration, set multi-window PIP settings, adjust the OSD, set the DisplayPort version, toggle FreeSync, and reset the monitor to default factory settings.

You will need a bit of desk space for a monitor this size. With the stand, it is 33-inches wide, 9.8-inches deep, and 19-inches in height. If you have a desk stand or are VESA mounting it, the monitor is the same width, 4.8-inches deep, and 15-inches in height.

Assembly

The monitor does require minor assembly which takes five minutes or less. The base attaches to the stand using three screws. Next, remove the stand plate from the back of the monitor and attach it to the stand assembly with two more screws. Finally, the stand plate slides and clicks back into the monitor and you’re done! Once assembled, the monitor is quite stable and sturdy.

Display

The Monoprice 38035 35″ UWQHD Curved Gaming Monitor features a VA display panel. With over 16.7 million colours, it also offers up to 300 nits brightness. While the colour representation and saturation is decent, depending on where you have the monitor set up, the 300 nits brightness might fall a bit short. As for the colours, as mentioned above you can fine tune them to your liking or select a preset picture mode: Standard, Photo, Movie, Game, FPS, or RTS. For the most part, I kept it on Standard while browsing or working and switched it up to Game mode while gaming. Both were more than adequate for the aforementioned tasks.

The display on the Monoprice 38035 35″ UWWQHD 100Hz Zero-G Gaming Monitor.

The viewing angles are decent as well with the 1800R curvature offering some nice immersion — especially when gaming. The matte finish is nice as well and reduces glare for the most part. The 3440 x 1440 resolution is also nice, with text being fairly crisp and giving you plenty of workspace.

Even though it is a lower brightness and a VA panel, I had it set up in a fairly dark room aside from pot lights and I had no issues with the colours on it while performing general computer work or gaming.

Performance

Given the VA panel technology in it, the monitor has a response time of 8ms (or 4ms with overdrive enabled). While it’s not the fastest out there — newer panels have as low as 1ms — it was more than adequate for Heroes of the Storm, Forza Horizon 4, and Gears 5 during game play and testing.

The Monoprice 38035 also features AMD FreeSync technology, which allows you to get up to 100Hz refresh rate depending on input. While this usually works with AMD cards only, some NVIDIA cards are now supporting AMD FreeSync monitors. While this one isn’t listed, I was able to get 100Hz refresh rate over DisplayPort with my NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070 graphics card in both Heroes of the Storm and Forza Horizon 4.

The Monoprice 38035 35″ UWWQHD 100Hz Zero-G Gaming Monitor can achieve 100Hz refresh rate on an NVIDIA graphics card.

The product page indicates that you can overclock the monitor to 120Hz. As mentioned, I could get 100Hz with my NVIDIA card but was unable to get up to 120Hz when overclocking through the menu. This could be because it’s over an NVIDIA card. On that note, I also tried on the Xbox One X as well, but still no go on the 120Hz.

Price/Value

With an MSRP of US$399.99, the Monoprice 38035 35″ UWQHD Curved Gaming Monitor is cheaper — substantially in some cases — than other similar monitors. If money is an issue, this monitor offers decent value for the price.

Wrap-up

If you’re looking for an UWQHD monitor for gaming or even just regular office work, the Monoprice 38035 35″ UWQHD Curved Gaming Monitor is a solid and affordable choice.

