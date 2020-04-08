Samsung Galaxy A series comes to North America

If you’ve been waiting for the Samsung Galaxy A series to come to America, your wait is coming to an end. For you Samsung fans that don’t want to pay the crazy flagship prices, this is probably for you. The new Samsung Galaxy A series will launch in the U.S. on a rolling basis, starting with the Galaxy A51 (LTE) and Galaxy A01 on April 9 at select carriers and retailers – either online or through in-store pick-up (as applicable) – and on Samsung.com.

Samsung points out some of the key features it’s bringing with the Galaxy A series and those include, better battery life, better displays, better cameras, and for the first time on a U.S Samsung Galaxy A series, 5G. Later this summer, Samsung will launch additional Galaxy A series devices, including the Samsung Galaxy A11, A21, A51 5G, and A71 5G, each having some of the features usually reserved for Samsung’s flagships.

Samsung Galaxy A Series

Left to right: A01 – A11 – A21 – A51

Let’s take a look at what the Samsung Galaxy A series has in store for the U.S. with a quick rundown of the series and some of its features as given to us from Samsung:

“If you’re looking for a reliable, affordable device with a long-lasting battery, high-quality screen, multi-lens camera, and plenty of storage, there’s a Galaxy A series device for you.” said Drew Blackard, head of US mobile product management at Samsung Electronics America. “With the 2020 Galaxy A series, we’re bringing premium features to an expanded line-up of devices, so you can find just the right combination of features and affordability.” Samsung

Samsung Galaxy A01

The Galaxy A01 packs all the smartphone essentials, and the trusted reliability of Samsung, at a great value. It’s got all of the core Galaxy features — a 5.7” HD+ Infinity-V display, a multi-lens camera with a 5MP front-facing camera, 13MP rear camera and 2MP depth camera as well as a big, 3,000mAh battery — you need to get through your day, and it will be available starting April 9 for $109.99. Samsung

Samsung Galaxy A11

For consumers looking for a bigger, immersive 6.4” HD+ Infinity-O display, the added ability to enhance photos with three lenses – a wide lens, ultra-wide lens and depth lens – a longer-lasting, 4,000mAh battery and 32GB of storage, the Galaxy A11 has them covered. It will be available this summer starting at $179.99. Samsung

Samsung Galaxy A21

Samsung Galaxy A51

Across the board, the Galaxy A51 delivers enhanced Galaxy features. It has a crystal-clear, 6.5” FHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-O display and a super-powerful camera that captures breathtaking shots with a 48MP main lens. It also delivers an amped-up performance, so consumers can multitask and game on-the-go with a 4,000mAh battery, 4GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage that is expandable up to 512GB, with a microSD card. The Galaxy A51 will be available starting on April 9 for $399.99. Samsung

Samsung Galaxy A71 5G and A51 5G

A51 5G

For the first time ever, 5G is coming to the A series – so you can enjoy hyper-fast streaming and lag-free gaming at a great value. The Galaxy A71 5G and Galaxy A51 5G offer consumers access to the fastest possible mobile speeds, so you can download and share content in a flash. With 5G on the A-series, consumers can enjoy new experiences, like higher-quality live streaming, enhanced video chatting with friends and families, and seamless gaming. The Galaxy A51 5G will be available starting at $499.99. The Galaxy A71 5G is the most powerful Galaxy A series device and will be available starting at $599.99. It features a stunning, 6.7” FHD+ Super AMOLED Plus Infinity-O display and a powerful quad-camera system, with a 64MP main lens, so consumers can capture the world in stunning detail. And it delivers a super-charged performance, allowing users to share, stream and connect at super-fast 5G speeds. With a microSD card, the Galaxy A71 5G and Galaxy A51 5G can store up to 1TB of additional memory, so you can save all your photos and videos with ease. Samsung

The Galaxy A51 and A71 are also available in Canada for CA$599.99 and $479.99 respectively at samsung.com/ca and at major carriers.

Find out more about Samsung phones on its website.

