10 of the best smart home devices for 2020

The smart home market is looking better than ever. Whether you’re hoping to buy your first device or are looking for upgrades, you’re spoiled for choice. However, with so many excellent products on the market, how can you decide between them?

You can find plenty of smart gadgets that do just about anything. There’s a lot of quality products out there, but some outshine the competition. To help you make a decision, here are the ten best smart home devices for 2020.

1. Amazon Echo

Amazon Echo Dot (2nd Gen).

The smart speaker is the heart of the connected home. If there’s one device you should pay the most attention to, it’s these digital assistants. The Amazon Echo family is your best bet for these gadgets.

Two years ago, more than 20,000 products offered Alexa support, and the number’s only grown since. Using one of the various Echo smart speakers, you can control more than any other smart home hub. If you’re only going to buy a smart device, the Echo’s the way to go.

2. Google Nest Mini

Google Nest Mini

The Google Nest is a close second when it comes to smart speakers. The best all-around choice out of Google’s line is, without a doubt, the Nest Mini. It may not have as much third-party support as the Echo, but it does offer better AI.

Google’s natural language processing (NLP) is hard to beat, and talking to your Nest Mini will feel easier than holding conversations with Alexa. The device also features impressive machine learning, meaning it’ll get better at helping you the more you use it.

3. Google Nest Wi-Fi

To make the most of your smart home, you’ll need a reliable internet connection, so why not take the smart device approach with your router, too? If that’s what you’re after, then you want the Google Nest Wi-Fi.

It’s easy to install and offers a consistent connection throughout your house, but that’s not all. The Nest Wi-Fi is a router and a digital assistant in one package. Not only will you extend your Wi-Fi range, but you’ll expand the reach of your Google Assistant.

4. TP-Link Kasa Smart Wi-Fi Power Strip HS300

TP-Link Kasa Smart Wi-Fi Power Strip HS300

Smart plugs are some of the most versatile connected devices you can find. Simply plug any device into them, and you can turn your appliance on and off from your phone. The top pick among these for 2020 is the TP-Link Kasa Smart Wi-Fi Power Strip HS300.

The HS300 gives you six outlets and three USB ports. You can control all of them with voice commands through Alexa, Google Assistant or Cortana. On top of that, you can monitor each outlet’s energy use from the Kasa app.

5. Philips Hue LED Smart Bulbs

Do you have a habit of forgetting to turn the lights off when you leave the house? You can take care of that with smart lightbulbs, the best of which is the Philips Hue. This line of LED bulbs offers everything you could want in your home lighting.

Like other smart bulbs, you can control the Hue line from your phone or voice assistant. You can also change their intensity and color, and can even sync them up with your music. You can find a Hue bulb to fit just about any socket, too.

6. ecobee SmartThermostat

ecobee SmartThermostat.

The average American household spends more than $900 a year on heating and cooling. One of the best ways to save on these costs is with a smart thermostat. You can find a lot of these devices, but the ecobee SmartThermostat might just be the best.

This gadget comes with a built-in Alexa speaker, but you can still control it with Google Assistant. It also offers a user-friendly app and remote temperature sensors.

7. Arlo Ultra

Maybe you want to beef up your home security with some smart devices. Luckily, you can do just that by installing a smart security camera or two. The top-of-the-line Arlo Ultra blows the competition out of the water.

At $400, this certainly isn’t the cheapest camera out there, but it gives you your money’s worth. The Arlo Ultra offers 4k definition, motion tracking, a built-in siren, and 911 connectivity. You can power it either by wire or by its six-month battery.

8. SimpliSafe Home Security System

SimpliSafe Home Security System

Sometimes, you want more than a camera. If you need thorough security measures throughout your home, you’ll want an entire home security system. To that end, look no further than SimpliSafe.

How much SimpliSafe includes depends on what your specific needs or wants are. However, it can encompass everything from flood detection to motion sensors. You can build your own system using eight different sensors to meet any of your security needs.

9. Chamberlain MyQ Smart Garage Hub

You’ve probably seen plenty of smart products for your front door, but what about your garage door? Even garage door openers, which can fail to function due to age or other issues, might benefit from the smart device treatment. The Chamberlain MyQ Smart Garage Hub gives you more control for just $20.

Did you misplace your garage door opener? With the MyQ, you can open and close your garage from your phone, so that’s not a problem. MyQ works with Google Assistant and Xfinity Home, but it doesn’t offer Alexa support as of right now.

10. Evovacs Deebot N79S

If you’re not a fan of vacuuming, smart home devices have you covered. Though Roomba may be the most familiar name in automatic vacuums, it’s not the only one. In 2020, you may be better off with the Evovacs Deebot N79S.

The Deebot offers Alexa compatibility so that you can control it with voice commands to your Echo. It also features a long battery life and competitive cleaning power. Even though it is chiefly automatic, it has a manual steering mode, too.

The year of the smart connected home

With the U.S. smart home market surpassing $27 million this year, 2020 might be the year of the connected home. You now have access to not just a wider variety of smart devices but better quality ones. There’s never been a better time to get in on the trend.

