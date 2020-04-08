New on Netflix April 10-16: Plenty of Netflix Originals to keep you occupied

Hopefully, you’ve been enjoying our new weekly New on Netflix list to see what is coming to Netflix and Netflix Canada for the upcoming weekend and following week. These days, for most, there’s plenty of additional time for catching up on your streaming shows — and Netflix is adding a few new shows this weekend and next week. In case you missed it, here’s what’s leaving Netflix in April 2020.

NOTE: Titles without a U.S. or CA designation after it are coming to both countries while country-specific titles will be indicated as such.

Without further ado, let’s check out the New on Netflix and April 10-16th!

April 10

Brews Brothers (NETFLIX ORIGINAL): These two estranged brothers know everything there is to know about brewing beer. If only they knew something about being a family.

These two estranged brothers know everything there is to know about brewing beer. If only they knew something about being a family. LA Originals (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY): Known for their ties to Chicano street life and hip hop, Estevan Oriol and Mister Cartoon trace their journey from gifted artists to cultural pioneers.

Known for their ties to Chicano street life and hip hop, Estevan Oriol and Mister Cartoon trace their journey from gifted artists to cultural pioneers. La vie scolaire (NETFLIX FILM): In one of the poorest areas of Paris, a school counselor devotes herself to working with disadvantaged students, while facing challenges of her own.

In one of the poorest areas of Paris, a school counselor devotes herself to working with disadvantaged students, while facing challenges of her own. Love Wedding Repeat ( NETFLIX FILM): In this innovative romantic comedy about the power of chance, alternate versions of the same wedding unfold as Jack (Sam Claflin) tries to make sure his little sister has the perfect wedding day. But he’ll have to juggle an angry ex-girlfriend, an uninvited guest with a secret, a misplaced sleep sedative, and unexpectedly reuniting with the girl of his dreams who got away, Dina (Olivia Munn). If he succeeds, Jack might find a happy ending of his own. LOVE WEDDING REPEAT is written and directed by Dean Craig and stars Sam Claflin, Olivia Munn, Eleanor Tomlinson, Joel Fry, Tim Key, Aisling Bea, Jack Farthing, Allan Mustafa, and Freida Pinto.

In this innovative romantic comedy about the power of chance, alternate versions of the same wedding unfold as Jack (Sam Claflin) tries to make sure his little sister has the perfect wedding day. But he’ll have to juggle an angry ex-girlfriend, an uninvited guest with a secret, a misplaced sleep sedative, and unexpectedly reuniting with the girl of his dreams who got away, Dina (Olivia Munn). If he succeeds, Jack might find a happy ending of his own. LOVE WEDDING REPEAT is written and directed by Dean Craig and stars Sam Claflin, Olivia Munn, Eleanor Tomlinson, Joel Fry, Tim Key, Aisling Bea, Jack Farthing, Allan Mustafa, and Freida Pinto. The Main Event (NETFLIX FILM): When 11-year-old Leo Thompson (Seth Carr) discovers a magical wrestling mask that grants him super strength, he uses it to enter a WWE competition. With the support of his grandmother (Tichina Arnold), Leo will do whatever it takes to achieve his dream of becoming a WWE Superstar. Can one kid win it all, in the face of epic challengers in the ring? Directed by Jay Karas, THE MAIN EVENT co-stars Adam Pally, Ken Marino, and features WWE superstars Kofi Kingston, Mike “The Miz” Mizanin, Sheamus, and Babatunde Aiyegbusi as Leo’s ultimate opponent, a gigantic wrestler named Samson.

When 11-year-old Leo Thompson (Seth Carr) discovers a magical wrestling mask that grants him super strength, he uses it to enter a WWE competition. With the support of his grandmother (Tichina Arnold), Leo will do whatever it takes to achieve his dream of becoming a WWE Superstar. Can one kid win it all, in the face of epic challengers in the ring? Directed by Jay Karas, THE MAIN EVENT co-stars Adam Pally, Ken Marino, and features WWE superstars Kofi Kingston, Mike “The Miz” Mizanin, Sheamus, and Babatunde Aiyegbusi as Leo’s ultimate opponent, a gigantic wrestler named Samson. Tigertail (NETFLIX FILM): In New York, Pin-Jui (Tzi Ma) reflects on the love of his past and his departure from Taiwan, which he revisits years later with his daughter Angela.

April 11

CODE 8 (US)

April 12

Ocean’s 8 (CA)

April 14

Chris D’Elia: No Pain (NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL): Stand-up comic, actor, writer, and host of the Congratulations podcast, Chris D’Elia returns for his latest Netflix comedy special, Chris D’Elia: No Pain. Though he may not be your average comedian, living a straight-edge lifestyle with parents who are there for him, D’Elia still finds time to growl at babies in public, AirDrop inappropriate photos to unsuspecting people on airplanes, and warn others on the potential threat of sexual assault by dolphins (Google it). Filmed in front of a live audience at the State Theater in Minneapolis, Chris D’Elia: No Pain premieres globally on Netflix on April 14, 2020.

April 15

The Innocence Files (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY): The Innocence Files shines a light on the untold personal stories behind eight cases of wrongful conviction that the nonprofit organization the Innocence Project and organizations within the Innocence Network have uncovered and worked tirelessly to overturn. The nine-episode series is composed of three compelling parts – The Evidence, The Witness and The Prosecution. These stories expose difficult truths about the state of America’s deeply flawed criminal justice system, while showing when the innocent are convicted, it is not just one life that is irreparably damaged forever: families, victims of crime and trust in the system are also broken in the process. The Innocence Files is executive produced and directed by Academy Award® nominee Liz Garbus, Academy Award® winner Alex Gibney, Academy Award® winner Roger Ross Williams; with episodes also directed by Academy Award® nominee Jed Rothstein, Emmy Award® winner Andy Grieve and Sarah Dowland.

The Innocence Files shines a light on the untold personal stories behind eight cases of wrongful conviction that the nonprofit organization the Innocence Project and organizations within the Innocence Network have uncovered and worked tirelessly to overturn. The nine-episode series is composed of three compelling parts – The Evidence, The Witness and The Prosecution. These stories expose difficult truths about the state of America’s deeply flawed criminal justice system, while showing when the innocent are convicted, it is not just one life that is irreparably damaged forever: families, victims of crime and trust in the system are also broken in the process. The Innocence Files is executive produced and directed by Academy Award® nominee Liz Garbus, Academy Award® winner Alex Gibney, Academy Award® winner Roger Ross Williams; with episodes also directed by Academy Award® nominee Jed Rothstein, Emmy Award® winner Andy Grieve and Sarah Dowland. Outer Banks (NETFLIX ORIGINAL): A tight-knit group of teens unearths a long-buried secret, setting off a chain of illicit events that takes them on an adventure they’ll never forget.

April 16

Despicable Me (US)

Fary: Hexagone: Season 2 (NETFLIX ORIGINAL): Fary returns to the stage to unpack his complicated feelings on faith, social media influencers, beatboxing and his native France.

Fary returns to the stage to unpack his complicated feelings on faith, social media influencers, beatboxing and his native France. Fauda: Season 3 (NETFLIX ORIGINAL): Doron ensnares a determined young boxer when a months-long covert mission puts the team on the trail of a Hamas leader high on Shin Bet’s wanted list.

Doron ensnares a determined young boxer when a months-long covert mission puts the team on the trail of a Hamas leader high on Shin Bet’s wanted list. Hail, Caesar! (US)

Jem and the Holograms (US)

Mauricio Meirelles: Levando o Caos (NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL): Brazilian comedian Mauricio Meirelles performs a stand-up special shot in São Paulo.

And there you have the New on Netflix April 10-16th list. Be sure to check back next week to see what’s in store for the week following.

What are you going to be binging on this weekend? How have you been spending your self-isolation or shelter-in-place days? Let us know in the comments below or on Google+, Twitter, or Facebook.