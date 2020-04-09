How to easily set up Roku on NordVPN

Cord-cutting is now a major trend in most countries. Cable has gotten expensive over the years as companies bid for more exclusive league deals and congestion becomes a major issue. For example, ESPN will have to pay a few billion dollars just to play one NFL game per week. This means the cost for ESPN will have to be passed on to consumers. This is where streaming devices like the Roku come in.

They require only an internet connection, so you save money on cable.

You’re able to watch a lot of the shows you would on your TV without dealing with your cable company. The Roku is a simple device that connects wirelessly to your router like any other device in your home. You can then stream movies and shows to your TV effortlessly.

But first…what is Roku?

The Roku streaming device competes with devices like that one from Amazon and the Apple TV. It comes in various form factors depending on how much you are willing to pay.

This streaming device offers many different applications that you can download from the store. They give you access to a variety of shows and movies like Netflix and Hulu.

What is a VPN?

A VPN is a virtual private network that allows you to browse the Internet anonymously by using another IP address. This permits you to get around certain IP restrictions.

For example, some content is region restricted, and you can change your address to match that region. It is also a great invention for people who live in areas where they are heavily censored. For example, some countries have heavy firewalls and restrictions, so citizens aren’t able to freely express themselves.

Benefits of using NordVPN

NordVPN is a service that has thousands of servers all over the world. They allow you to browse the Internet freely in almost every region of the world. NordVPN also has many great features in place to allow you to access internet content. The main selling point is that they don’t retain any data. That means you can browse the web anonymously without having to worry about your private information leaking to the website.

How to use Roku with NordVPN

Roku works seamlessly with your normal Internet. You simply connect it to your Wi-Fi router, but there are many issues with this. The first is that you will only be able to watch content that is allowed in your region. Here is a more comprehensive guide on setting up Roku with NordVPN. But our brief method will do the trick as well.

The process essentially has you set up your computer as a Wi-Fi hotspot and then connecting your Roku to that computer instead of your router.

Unfortunately, there are no VPN apps that run natively on the Roku, so you have to connect to an intermediary device. This device will be your Windows enabled computer.

The first step in this process is to download the NordVPN app for your Windows computer. This is as simple as going to the website and downloading then installing the app. This should be simple and straightforward.

After you have downloaded and installed your app, you can go into your network settings in Windows to start the process. When you have installed NordVPN, it creates a virtual bridge inside your network devices. There will be an option that asks you to allow connections to the Internet through this computer. You will click that button and then click okay to set things up. You want to check to make sure that this option is there before you can proceed.

After this has been completed, you will can enable your computer to be used as a mobile hotspot. This is the next and most important step. This step will make sure that you can connect to the computer and use it as you would a Wi-Fi router. It is recommended for you to have a direct connection to your router with your computer. Your Roku will be a lot slower if you connect via Wi-Fi. To visualize this, you will have a wireless connection going from your Roku to your computer which will have a connection to your router or gateway. This essentially has your computer acting as a bridge between your Roku device and your router. There is an option for configuring your computer as a hotspot in network settings. All you have to do is go into your Windows network settings and enable this option.

Once you have completed this task, you are almost ready to go. Your computer will be broadcasting a signal to your Roku device and you will then go into your device to connect. First, you turn on your Roku and go into your settings, and then you will connect to the Wi-Fi hotspot that you just set up. It should connect like you normally would, and then you are ready to go.

To visualize this process, you have to think that your Roku connects to your computer which connects your modem or gateway and then that connects to the Internet. When your Roku wants to access the Internet and play video, it will go through that adapter you just set up for NordVPN. This means it connects using the settings you choose for NordVPN on your computer. The downside is that it is a lot slower than connecting to the Internet directly, but you get the benefit of using a VPN service.

You can change the IP address used to connect by going into your NordVPN app on your computer and changing it like you normally would.

Another way is connecting via your router

The process outlined above is a lot slower than connecting via the router. However, the major downside to connecting via your router is that most routers don’t have this feature. You can check if your router can use a VPN by logging in to it.

Your router is usually the first IP address on your localhost network. Once you have logged in, you can find the username and password based on the manufacturer. This information will tell you everything you need to know.

The NordVPN website has directions on connecting with your router. If you can complete this process, you will be able to connect your Roku device to your router like normal, and that will allow you to browse the Internet anonymously and use your Roku device the same way.

Key benefits of using Roku with a VPN like NordVPN

The major benefit of using your Roku device this way is you will get to watch movies and TV anonymously. There is also a lot of content all over the world that you will be able to access. Most content is not available in America because of region restrictions.

You can go around these regional restrictions and access content freely. If you like international TV shows and movies, this method is going to blow your mind. This method will also provide a whole host of benefits in terms of browsing anonymously.

Summarizing what we’ve covered

So let’s go over what we’ve covered. You can connect your Roku device using NordVPN, by installing the app on your computer, and then setting up your computer as a mobile hotspot. You then connect your Roku device to your computer, and you are good to go.

Your other option is to set up your router to connect to the NordVPN servers and then connect your Roku device. Either way, you will be set to enjoy your movies and TV shows from all over the world.

