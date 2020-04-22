New on Netflix April 24-30: Still plenty of new content to stream

These days, for most, there’s plenty of additional time for catching up on your streaming shows — and Netflix is adding a few new shows this weekend and next week. In case you missed it, here’s what’s leaving Netflix in April 2020.

NOTE: Titles without a U.S. or CA designation after it are coming to both countries while country-specific titles will be indicated as such.

Without further ado, let’s check out the New on Netflix and Netflix Canada April 24-30th list!

April 24

After Life: Season 2 (NETFLIX ORIGINAL): Set in the small fictitious town of Tambury, the comedy-drama series follows Tony (Ricky Gervais), a writer for the local newspaper whose life is upended after his wife dies from cancer. In series 2, whilst still struggling with immense grief for his wife, we see Tony try to become a better friend to those around him. Each grappling with their own problems and only to be intensified by the looming threat of the local newspaper being shut down. Will the town’s local Am-Dram show lift everyone’s spirits?

Yours Sincerely, Kanan Gill (NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL): Measuring his adult life against the goals set in a letter written as a teen to his future self, Kanan Gill’s takeaways get dark – yet oddly illuminating.

April 25

The Artist (US)

Django Unchained (US)

April 26

The Last Kingdom: Season 4 (NETFLIX ORIGINAL): As Edward and Aethelflaed spar over the future of Mercia and their father’s dream of a united England, Uhtred tries to recover his lost birthright.

April 27

Battle: Los Angeles (US)

Never Have I Ever (NETFLIX ORIGINAL): A coming-of-age comedy series about the life of a modern first-generation Indian American teenage girl, inspired by Mindy Kaling’s own childhood.

April 29

A Secret Love (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY): A Secret Love tells an incredible love story between Terry Donahue and Pat Henschel, whose relationship spans nearly seven decades. Terry played in the women’s professional baseball league, inspiring the hit movie A League of Their Own. But the film did not tell the real-life story of the women who remained closeted for most of their lives. This documentary follows Terry and Pat back to when they met for the first time, through their professional lives in Chicago, coming out to their conservative families and grappling with whether or not to get married. Facing the hardships of aging and illness, their love proves resilient as they enter the home stretch.

April 30

Dangerous Lies (NETFLIX FILM): After losing her waitressing job, Katie Franklin (Camila Mendes) takes a job as a caretaker to a wealthy elderly man in his sprawling, empty Chicago estate. The two grow close, but when he unexpectedly passes away and names Katie as his sole heir, she and her husband Adam (Jessie T. Usher) are pulled into a complex web of lies, deception, and murder. If she’s going to survive, Katie will have to question everyone’s motives — even the people she loves. DANGEROUS LIES is directed by Michael Scott, and also stars Jamie Chung, Cam Gigandet, Sasha Alexander, and Elliott Gould.

Dragons are on the menu as the crew of the airship Quin Zaza sets out on a hunt. If they fail, empty stomachs will be the least of their worries. The Forest of Love: Deep Cut (NETFLIX ORIGINAL): Nothing’s as it seems when a charismatic conman and an aspiring film crew delve into the lives of two emotionally scarred women.

Nothing’s as it seems when a charismatic conman and an aspiring film crew delve into the lives of two emotionally scarred women. Rich in Love (Ricos de Amor) (NETFLIX FILM): Working incognito at his rich dad’s company to test his own merits, Teto falls for Paula and tells her he grew up poor, a lie that spins out of control.

Working incognito at his rich dad’s company to test his own merits, Teto falls for Paula and tells her he grew up poor, a lie that spins out of control. The Victims’ Game (NETFLIX ORIGINAL): After discovering his estranged daughter’s link to mysterious murders, a forensic detective with Asperger’s syndrome risks everything to solve the case.

And there you have the New on Netflix and Netflix Canada April 24-30th list. Be sure to check back next week to see what’s in store for the week following.

