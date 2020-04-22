Samsung announces Fortnite Chapter 2 – Season 2 sweepstakes

I’m sure there are many of you spending your sheltering in place time playing various video games. Perhaps one of them is Fortnite? Well, Samsung has just announced the Fortnite Chapter 2 – Season 2 sweepstakes and you may as well enter if you can.

It looks as if this sweepstakes is limited to Samsung Galaxy owners as the promotion is happening through the Galaxy Store. Even so, I’m sure a ton of Galaxy owners are out there playing Fortnite Chapter 2 – Season 2 spending plenty of time gaming on that Note10.

Playing Fortnite is now more rewarding. For a limited time, Samsung Rewards members will have a chance to win $100 worth of Samsung Rewards points when you make a Fortnite Chapter 2 – Season 2 in-game purchase through your Samsung eligible device. That’s a total of 20,000 points to use however you want at Galaxy Store. You can enter only once per day and purchases using Samsung Rewards points will not earn entries. Samsung

Here is how you can enter the sweepstakes:

Go to the Galaxy Store: Open Galaxy Store on your eligible Samsung device, tap on the navigation on the top left, and click on “Promotions.”

Open Galaxy Store on your eligible Samsung device, tap on the navigation on the top left, and click on “Promotions.” Tap: Tap on the Fortnite Chapter 2 – Season 2 banner.

Tap on the Fortnite Chapter 2 – Season 2 banner. Opt-In: Check the box to opt-in to the sweepstakes at Galaxy Store.

Check the box to opt-in to the sweepstakes at Galaxy Store. Launch the app: Either download the game or open Fortnite Chapter 2 – Season 2 and make an in-game purchase.

That’s all you have to do to enter the sweepstakes, here’s a bit more information Samsung wants you to know:

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open to Samsung Rewards members who are 18+ located in the 50 U.S (D.C.). Enter by 5/10/20 at 11:59 p.m. PT. Purchases using Samsung Rewards Points will not earn entries. See Official Rules for how to enter by mail and all details. Samsung

