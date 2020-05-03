HBO Max is coming May 27th

These days, streaming movies, TV, and music have become as normal as eating breakfast, lunch, and, dinner. Even before the current pandemic, streaming our entertainment and media was just fairly routine. The streaming space is now starting to get filled out and the latest entrant is HBO Max.

The new streaming service is launching May 27th and will, of course, feature loads of entertainment from HBO including gems like Game of Thrones and DC properties like Wonder Woman. Other names you’ll find familiar on HBO Max include WarnerMedia brands such as CNN, TNT, TBS, truTV, Turner Classic Movies, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, Crunchyroll, Rooster Teeth and Looney Tunes.

But that’s not the end of it. The service will include all the programming from HBO as well as a serving of new originals and third-party licensed content like full seasons of Friends, The Big Bang Theory, South Park, Sesame Street, and Pretty Little Liars, and others like The Matrix and The Wizard of Oz.

HBO Max will also be available to Hulu subscribers upon launch on May 27th:

WarnerMedia and Hulu have reached a distribution agreement that will make HBO Max, WarnerMedia’s best-in-class streaming offering, available to Hulu subscribers when it launches on May 27, 2020. A valued distributor of our networks for a number of years, Hulu joins our growing roster of distribution partners that will offer HBO Max on day one, giving customers choice in where and how they access the offering’s 10,000 hours of curated content. WarnerMedia

HBO even sent me a swag box of goodies to remind me that Max was coming May 27th #GiftFromHBOMax:

Heh… Looks like @HBO wanted to remind me that @hbomax is coming May 27th. Fun swag box thanks HBO #GiftFromHBOMax #HBOMax pic.twitter.com/cEjVJ4zKp4 — 📸 Alex Hernandez 📸 (@daAlexHernandez) April 22, 2020

That was completely unexpected but there were some cool things in that box, I especially liked the Game of Thrones chess set, but I digress. You can sign up for HBO Max right now for US$11.99 but the price will eventually go up.

