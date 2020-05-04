Samsung announces new range of Galaxy Book devices

So you’re stuck inside working from home or just spending more time on your laptop and electronic devices. Spending extra time with a device you already own oftentimes exposes that devices’ flaws and weaknesses. Seeing those glaring flaws and weaknesses could give you a reason to find a new device. The new range of Samsung Galaxy Book laptops could be a good consideration for some of you.

The company announced a new range of Galaxy Book laptops including the Galaxy Book Flex, Galaxy Book Flex α, and Galaxy Book Ion. Here’s a brief rundown of the features of the lineup as provided to us by Samsung:

First laptops with QLED displays offering vivid, true-to-life viewing experience. Outdoor Mode, enabled by a maximum 600-nit display capability, ensures every detail is clear even when users are working in the bright sunlight.

offering vivid, true-to-life viewing experience. Outdoor Mode, enabled by a maximum 600-nit display capability, ensures every detail is clear even when users are working in the bright sunlight. Ultra-thin and light design that easily slips into bags and backpacks without the added bulk.

that easily slips into bags and backpacks without the added bulk. Premium performance powered by10th Gen Intel® Core™ processors for intelligent performance and stunning entertainment.

powered by10th Gen Intel® Core™ processors for intelligent performance and stunning entertainment. Long-lasting battery life, a Fast Charge feature, and Wireless PowerShare* to charge any Qi-compatible smartphones, or wearables through the touchpad, means users don’t have to worry about outlet availability throughout the day.

The Flex

Each member of the New Galaxy Computing family comes equipped with premium features that ensure you don’t miss a beat, no matter where you are: powerful hardware, beautiful design, cutting-edge mobile innovations, and stunning displays that can provide an immersive, cinematic experience from the comfort of your home. Samsung

The lineup is equipped with Intel Core i5 and i7 processors with 8GB to 12GB of RAM and battery life specs of 18-20 hours. Galaxy Book Flex, Galaxy Book Flex α, and Galaxy Book Ion are available starting today at Samsung.com and retailers nationwide. Be sure to check Samsung’s website for pricing as it will vary depending on the model and configuration.

What do you think of these new laptops? Let us know in the comments below or on Twitter, or Facebook. You can also comment on our MeWe page by joining the MeWe social network.