New Acer portable projector features multi-angle projection & auto-portrait mode

There’s no doubt that smartphones are the cornerstone of our lives when it comes to capturing, sharing, and consuming content. Sometimes you want to show other people videos or pictures and it can be awkward or difficult to do it huddled over our small screens. The Acer C250i Portable Projector is an FHD LED projector with auto-portrait orientation mode that lets you project smartphone content almost anywhere.

“The new Acer C250i showcases Acer’s innovation and commitment to bring to market products that improve and enhance everyday life. Its auto-portrait mode makes projecting content from a smartphone simple, while the Acer C250i’s unique design enables multi-angle projection without a stand.” Ronald Lau, Acer America Director – Stationary Products

Weighing just 1.75 pounds, the Acer C250i has an interesting design that supports multi-angle projection. The “twisted roll design” lets users roll the projector to find the best angle. Likewise, it can be placed on end as well. With an integrated G-sensor, the portable projector detects and displays content based on the smartphone screen’s orientation.

As for display specifications, the Acer C250i throws a Full HD, 1080p image that is 100% NTSC-compatible, has 300 ANSI lumens of brightness, and a 5,000:1 contrast ratio. The 9,000mAh battery offers up to 5 hours of battery life. In addition, a built-in 5W Bluetooth speaker delivers extra audio when projecting content. With HDMI, USB Type-C, and USB-A ports for connecting and projecting, the projector also supports wireless connectivity to Android and iOS devices.

Other specifications of the DLP projection system include 1920×1080 native resolution with a max resolution of 1920×1200, 16:9 native aspect ratio, throw ratio of 1.2 (75″@78.74″), +/- 30° vertical and +/- 15° horizontal keystone correction, 120Hz vertical sync, 24-bit (16.7 million colours) support, and up to 30,000 hour lamp life.

The Acer C250i projector is now available in the United States at leading retailers and on the Acer website with a one year limited parts and labor warranty for US$499.99.

What do you think about the new Acer C250i Portable Projector? Will you be picking one up? Let us know in the comments below or on Twitter, Facebook, or MeWe.