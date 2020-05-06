Gaming / Gaming Hardware / PC

HyperX collaborates with Ducky for limited edition mechanical gaming keyboard

HyperX x Ducky One 2 Mini limited edition mechanical keyboard with rubber ducks

A limited-edition mechanical keyboard, the HyperX x Ducky One 2 will be limited to 3,700 units and retails for US$109.99.

Last week, we received an interesting “gift” from HyperX — a Rubber Ducky with the HyperX logo carrying a keyboard and wearing headphones. Today we can announce that the mystery duck was a tease for a HyperX collaboration with Ducky for a limited edition mechanical keyboard: the HyperX x Ducky One 2 Mini.

In case you’re unfamiliar, HyperX is the gaming division of Kingston Technology. We’ve reviewed numerous gaming products from them and have usually been pretty impressed. DuckyChannel International, or Ducky, on the other hand, is one of the top mechanical keyboard manufactures in the world with a solid reputation.

“Ducky is happy to work closely with HyperX to develop the Hyper X x Ducky One 2 Mini with HyperX switches to give users the best combined gaming keyboard experience. Our collaboration with HyperX is all about delivering solid and reliable mechanical gaming keyboards, we can’t wait for our users to use the HyperX x Ducky One 2 Mini.”

Erik Hsieh, senior marketing executive, DuckyChannel International Co. Ltd.

With an ultra-compact form factor which is 60 percent the size of a full-sized keyboard, the HyperX x Ducky One 2 Mini utilizes HyperX switches with Ducky PBT double-shot keycaps. The keycaps include secondary functions printed on the side for quick sight recognition. In addition, the Ducky Macro 2.0 support gives gamers the option to personalize the LED lighting, customize macros, and set up to six custom hardware enabled profiles.

What's included with the HyperX x Ducky One 2 Mini limited edition mechanical gaming keyboard
What’s included with the HyperX x Ducky One 2 Mini limited edition mechanical gaming keyboard.

Full specifications of the keyboard include:

SwitchHyperX Red Mechanical Switch
BacklightRGB
Light EffectsPer key RGB lighting
Connection TypeUSB Type-C to USB Type-A
Anti-ghosting100% anti-ghosting
Key RolloverN-key mode
Media ControlHotkeys
Operation StyleLinear
Operating Force45g
Actuation Point1.8mm
Total T ravel Distance3.8mm
Life Span (Keystrokes)80 million
Cable1.6m detachable
Dimensions302 x 108 x 40mm
OS compatibilityWindows 7+

What do you think about the HyperX collaboration with Ducky on the HyperX x Ducky One 2 Mini limited edition mechanical keyboard? Let us know in the comments below or on Twitter, Facebook, or MeWe.

