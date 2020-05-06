Sonos announces the Sonos Arc, Sub, and Five

For better or for worse, Sonos is well known for their audio hardware with some loving everything they do and others not so much. Either way, the company has carved out a space for its brand and they do very well. On a personal level, I happen to enjoy the sound the company has produced and stay tuned for my Sonos Move review coming soon. But we’re here because the Sonos Arc, Sub, and Five are the latest announcements from the company.

The Sonos Arc is the company’s latest premium soundbar and like all of its products, it looks absolutely awesome. This premium “smart” soundbar is supposed to bring immersive, cinema-quality sound to your living room. The company says that Arc builds on Sonos’ “industry-leading innovations” in home theater with software-driven audio that immerses listeners in “dramatic detail, crystal clear dialogue and impressive bass,” it also features support for Dolby Atmos. Equally great for music and home theater, “Arc is more than just a soundbar, delivering brilliant sound for TV, movies, gaming, music, podcasts, radio, and more.”

The Sonos Arc is the star of the company’s announcement but alongside Arc, Sonos introduces additional updates for hardware and software:

The new Sonos Sub (Gen 3) brings the same great sound performance and iconic design with updated internals, enabling even more. Sub (Gen 3) can be wirelessly paired with a Sonos speaker for even more bass for home theater or music.

Introducing Sonos Five, an update to Play:5 (Gen 2). Five brings updated internals and design updates to Sonos' most powerful speaker for music. The acoustic architecture and experience of Sonos Five remains consistent with its predecessor, with a fine-tuned monochromatic design.

The new S2 app and operating system will be available on June 8, enabling new experiences for customers including support for higher resolution audio, updated interface, and more personalization including saved room groups. Sonos Arc, Five, and Sub (Gen 3) will run exclusively on the new S2 app.

Sonos Arc (US$799), Sonos Sub (US$699), and Sonos Five (US$499) are available for pre-order today on Sonos.com, and available globally starting June 10.

