Fender introduces the Fullerton Ukulele Series

I have to say, I’ve never spent a whole lot of time with a ukulele and it’s not because I haven’t wanted to. I actually love the sound of the ukulele and have always wanted to get one, I just never have. Maybe it’s because their shape isn’t familiar to me like my guitars are. Well, it seems Fender has addressed that issue with the new Fullerton Ukulele Series.

The Fullerton Ukulele Series takes the shape of Fender’s iconic Stratocaster, Telecaster, and Jazzmaster guitars. Fender says these babies are perfect for those looking to play a ukulele that still embodies Fender’s deep-rooted tradition, the Fullerton models were designed for players looking for something a little different than the traditional ukuleles out there.

The Jazzmaster Fullerton

Designed with a unique body shape, the Fullerton Series features a laminated spruce top, maple neck with a laminated walnut fingerboard and Fender-designed preamp system that enables players to alter the sound via a single tone knob. Additionally, the Fullerton Series has a convenient no-tie bridge that makes string changes a breeze, compared to traditional ukulele bridges. The ukuleles can also be plugged into an amp to rock out or left unplugged for those quieter moments.

The best part of the Fullerton Ukulele Series is that they cost just US$199.99, which isn’t all that bad, considering all you get. If you’ve been wanting to learn how to play the ukulele, this may be the moment for you. Be sure to check out Fender’s website for more and to order your own. If I get one, it’s going to be the Strat shaped one for sure!

