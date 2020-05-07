Lenovo ThinkPad 4000 AMD Ryzen powered laptops are coming soon

Today, Lenovo announced the new ThinkPad E14 and E15 with up to AMD Ryzen 7 4700U processors with Radeon Graphics bringing an improved design, higher performance and enhanced productivity features for SMB customers. Also, selected ThinkPad T, X and L series powered by AMD Ryzen PRO 4000 Series Mobile Processors announced in February are coming very soon.

Here’s what Lenovo had to say about this introduction in its press release:

Engineered for effortless productivity virtually anywhere, the new ThinkPad E14 and E15 offers a smart choice for SMB decision makers. An updated design with an improved screen to body ratio of 85%, the E series also offers the security and durability needed in a changing world. Innovative security features are provided on ThinkPad E series for the first time, including a touch fingerprint reader and an optional IR camera with Glance by Mirametrix technology. The touch fingerprint reader integrated into the power button offers one touch power and logon. The software-enabled Glance feature responds to users’ presence, automatically locking the laptop when the user steps away, and also offers a Snap Window and Smart Pointer function for multi display setups. Productivity experience is also enhanced with great audio-visual innovations for the best remote collaboration experience. Harman branded speakers with Dolby Audio software, dual array far field microphones and Microsoft Teams or Skype for Business hot keys integrated into the legendary ThinkPad keyboard facilitate unified communications. Optional WiFi 6 maximizes throughput for stable connections. In a new world of uncertainty, SMB businesses and users need technology they can depend upon with the tools to work wherever they need. ThinkPad business laptops deliver legendary durability and the new E series is no different. Twelve Mil-Spec tests maximize long term reliability. Furthermore, ThinkPad E14 and E15 give users powerful AMD Ryzen™ 4000 Series processing power with legendary durability and business-critical productivity and security features. “AMD’s Ryzen for Business portfolio delivers advanced performance, security and battery life to our ThinkPad portfolio,” said Jerry Paradise, vice president, commercial portfolio, Lenovo PC & Smart Devices. “We are delighted to partner with AMD and leverage their ground-breaking 7nm process technology within our ThinkPad laptops, and to offer our customers class-leading computing solutions that will help ensure business continuity during and beyond these challenging times.”

Pricing and availability for this series of laptops is as follows and you can head to Lenovo’s website for more info:

ThinkPad E14 is expected to be available from June 2020, starting at US$639.

ThinkPad E15 is expected to be available from June 2020, starting at US$639.

ThinkPad T14 will be available in June 2020, with an expected starting price of US$849.

ThinkPad T14s will be available in June 2020, with an expected starting price of US$1029.

ThinkPad X13 will be available in June 2020, with an expected starting price of US$849.

ThinkPad L14 will be available in June 2020, with an expected starting price of US$649.

ThinkPad L15 will be available in June 2020, with an expected starting price of US$649.

