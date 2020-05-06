KeySmart Pro review: Star Trek inspired key ring tracker

Most of us have been there at one time or another, losing our keys in the house and not being able to find them. Bluetooth trackers are nothing really new, and more companies are coming out with different products to track your keys, wallets, and even headphones. Our KeySmart Pro review takes a look at a compact key chain that not only tracks your keys but also includes a bottle opener and flashlight — all with a Star Trek: The Next Generation design.

Specifications

The KeySmart Pro has the following features and specifications:

Locate your lost keys & phone with Tile

Make your missing keys ring

Make your lost phone ring, even on silent

Organizes up to 14 of your existing keys

Rechargeable with up to 45 days battery life

LED flashlight included

Design inspired by Captain Jean-Luc Picard

Features Picard images and quotes like “MAKE IT SO!”

“Property of U.S.S. Enterprise NCC-1701- D” printed on the back

Picard featured on the premium Star Trek packaging

What’s in the box

Front Plate

Back Plate

2 Screws

Bottle Opener

12 Spacers

Micro-USB Cable

User Manual

1-year warranty

What’s included with the Star Trek KeySmart Pro.

Design

The KeySmart Pro consists of two plates that screw together once you place your keys inside. The plates are about 3 5/8-inches in length, 3/4-inch wide at each end and 1/2-inch wide in the middle. The bottom plate is roughly 1/8-inch thick while the top plate is closer to 1/4-inch thick.

Both the top and bottom are wrapped with the Star Trek Picard design. The design is a mix of reds and browns with Picard, the U.S.S. Enterprise NCC-1701-D silhouette, and the words “Make It So” printed throughout. Unfortunately, the company used Hydro Dipping for the first runs and found out it is not consistent from one KeySmart to the next. We received two review samples as the first only showed Picard’s pants and not his upper body or head. The company is trying to catch all the ones with weird prints like a cut off Picard but some still made it out. KeySmart did indicate though that the next run will all be Water Pasted so the pattern will be the same on every KeySmart.

Top of the Star Trek KeySmart Pro with a better print.

Each end of the top and bottom plates has a small hole through which the screws fit and hold everything together. The top also has the Star Trek logo and KEY|SMART printed in white across it. To the right of this is a small LED light, a Tile button, and a flashlight button. Just under the logo is a small tab that can be pried open to expose the Micro-USB charging port. The small LED flashlight is on the front of the top plate. The bottom plate has “Property of U.S.S. Enterprise NCC-1701-D” and a silhouette of the starship printed towards the left.

The included bottle opener is about 2 1/4-inches in length and 5/8-inch in width. It is solid and sturdy and one end is a bottle opener while the other is a loop to hook your key fob or a key ring for larger keys on.

If you get one with a good print, the design does grab interest and looks pretty decent.

Ease of Use

It is super easy to put your keys on the KeySmart. Simply grab a coin or screwdriver and remove the screws. Set the top plate logo side down with the screws in place and alternate your keys between the two, putting a spacer in between each if you want. Once your keys are on it, place the bottom plate on then tighten the screws in place. Depending on how many keys you have, the KeySmart will expand in height to accommodate up to 14 keys.

The Star Trek KeySmart Pro with keys and bottle opener.

Once you have the device paired with the Tile app (next section), pressing the Tile button twice can be used to find your phone that has the Tile app installed on it. Pressing the flashlight button will turn on the flashlight while double pressing it will keep it on for 10 seconds.

Software

You’ll want to install the Tile App for Android or iOS in order to be able to track your KeySmart. Once you have it installed, you can add the device to it by selecting the + icon on the top left of the screen then selecting “KeySmart Pro.”

The Android version of the Tile app wouldn’t detect the KeySmart at first. I turned off the Bluetooth on my phone then turned it back on again. I reopened the app and it said successful pairing and I didn’t have to restart the pairing/setup process.

Aside from that minor issue encountered when pairing, the app worked just fine in tracking and displaying the last known location of the KeySmart. If it’s close, you can tape the find button in the app to make the device ring, allowing you to easily find it. If it’s not close, the app will show the last known location. The app itself is pretty straightforward with its dashboard and functionality.

Battery Life

The KeySmart Pro lasts up to 45 days on a single charge. The company recommends charging it regularly and I’d personally recommend charging it up once a month just to be safe. Still, during our review time with it, the battery still has some power after five weeks of use.

Charging the Star Trek KeySmart Pro.

Accessories

We weren’t sent any of the additional accessories you can get. Having only a few keys myself, the key chain was pretty bare. You can fill it out with a pair of Nano Scissors (US$9.99) or a 16GB USB 3.0 card ($25). Different types of clips are available as well, including a Pocket Clip ($4.98), Quick Disconnect clip ($4.49), or a Magconnect ($9.99).

Price/Value

The KeySmart Pro Star Trek: The Next Generation edition costs US$59.99 on the KeySmart website. This is $10 more than their generic KeySmart Pro. At any rate, given the design you can express to pay a bit of a premium. The build quality is pretty decent and

If you’re not interested in the Star Treck branding, you can snag a generic white version on Amazon for $46.49 (at the time of this review) and save yourself a few dollars.

Wrap-up

If you have a lot of keys, or would like to sport a Swiss Army knife like keychain with your keys, a flashlight, Tile tracking, and more, the KeySmart Pro fits the bill. In addition, if you’re a Star Trek fan, the company has a couple of designs that will pique your interest.

KeySmart Pro US$59.99 Design 8.5/10

















Ease of Use 9.0/10

















Software 9.0/10

















Battery Life 9.5/10

















Price/Value 8.5/10

















Nailed it Fairly compact design

Holds up to 14 keys

Includes Tile tracking

Can find phone from KeySmart Pro

Up to 45 day battery life Needs work Design is nice but our sample didn't show Picard's head or face

Pairing was a bit tricky

Micro-USB charging

