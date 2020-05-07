Samsung is bringing the museum experience home for Frame TV owners

If you own a 2018 – 2020 Samsung Frame TV then you’ll be getting some free goodies from Samsung for a limited time. Samsung is bringing the museum experience home with a curated collection of 30 pieces of art available for free through June 6th.

The art is part of the newly created #StayAtHome with Arts category spotlight and introduces Impressionist art from Vincent van Gogh, Claude Monet, Edgar Degas, and others on The Frame’s virtual Art Store. This special collection of art is available even without an Art Store subscription, and easily accessible under the Store’s Spotlight tab on your Frame TV.

Besides the news for Frame TV owners, Samsung also made a few other announcements revolving around their home theater offerings:

Samsung TV Plus , Samsung’s free Smart TV video service, continues to offer an expanded slate of free, linear TV for Samsung Smart TV owners with two new channels debuting today: Deal or No Deal ( Channel 1133) – The popular game show hosted by Howie Mandel now has its very own channel! Watch players try to win $1 million dollars whenever you want! ION Plus (Channel ¬1064) – Television’s favorite dramas, from murder and crime to medical shows, all in one place for your binge-watching ease. And starting in November, get in the holiday spirit with over 40 holiday movies on the ION Plus channel.

Samsung TV Plus has something for everyone, offering a diverse range of over 100 channels across news, sports, gaming, entertainment, and more. I’ve actually enjoyed Samsung TV Plus over the past few years as I’ve reviewed Samsung TVs more often. The service has certainly grown and expanded to the point it has something to offer for everyone. Check out the infographic below that Samsung provided to us.

