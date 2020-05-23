Must-have gaming equipment for 2020

*This is a guest post, thoughts and opinions are those of its authors and do not reflect on Techaeris or its staff.

Video games and gaming are enjoyed by people of all backgrounds and skill levels around the world. While gaming was sometimes stigmatized in the past, benefits for children and adults are now widely recognized and celebrated. Thanks to advancements in assistive technology, games are constantly becoming more accessible, and they can be a great hobby for virtually anyone, especially during a time when many people are stuck at home.

Whether you’re playing on a PC or a game console, it’s worthwhile to invest in some of the best equipment and accessories to get the most out of your game systems. Here are some of the must-have gaming equipment items you should consider buying or upgrading to have the best time.

High-Resolution Monitors

Games are becoming more graphically intensive, and with a new generation of consoles just a few months away PC and console gamers alike can join the 4k party. To enjoy the greatest feast for the eyes possible, you’ll need an Ultra HD monitor or gaming TV. Debates can rage for eons as far as which brands are best, but there are some key features you should look out for when choosing a monitor.

Firstly, the higher the refresh rate the better. This is basically the number of times the monitor can refresh the image per second on-screen, and a higher number means you get a smoother image. This can be important when playing games that run at a high FPS. Resolution and screen size will also be important, and you’ll need to think carefully about what you’re trying to achieve. A higher resolution means better-looking games, but you’ll also need a bigger screen which comes at a higher price. 1080p looks great on smaller monitors, but if you’re looking to up your games to 4k, you’ll need to be sure your game room has the available space for a bigger screen.

Don’t forget to look for the best gaming TV stand you can find while you’re at it. A TV stand can support your gaming TV as well as your game console and game collection in one convenient place.

Razer Kraken is a gaming headset you could check out.

Gaming Headsets

These days, you’ll almost certainly want a high-quality headset. Even if you don’t play many games online, a headset can still be useful when the house is noisy or you’re not trying to disturb anyone else with your volume. There are many good options for wireless headsets these days, and you’ll want to find something that’s both comfortable and offers good sound quality. Ideally, try to find a light headset with cushions around the ears so long play sessions won’t become uncomfortable.

Good Furniture

Speaking of comfort, few things can ruin your gaming experience more than an uncomfortable chair. Fortunately, there are plenty of options for both comfort and style for gaming chairs in all price ranges. If you have roommates or family members who like to play old-school couch co-op, then you might consider a home theater couch with cupholders so you can hunker down with your drinks and snacks.

Some gamers even love to post outdoor setups on social media. If you have the technical knowledge to make an outside setup happen, you can get in on the act with outdoor rugs, patio umbrellas, and outdoor lighting.

Virtual Private Servers

Gaming is an activity that’s often best shared with others, and there are plenty of amazing online communities that prove it. While you can always take your chances playing with random people or play in a small party fo friends, it’s also possible to host private games for larger communities. This is where a VPS server comes in.

A virtual private server is a dedicated server that runs in a virtual environment. You’re guaranteed the disk space you pay for, and you won’t have to deal with drops in speed you can experience with a shared hosting environment. Perhaps even better, you can use a VPS to web host any game, and they’re compatible with any operating system. Many gamers use their own web servers to host games that have been dropped by the developers, so they can still play classic games with dedicated communities.

This just scratches the surface of all the options and accessories out there, but investing in even a single one of these ideas will provide big value.

What do you think? What are your picks for must-have gaming equipment for 2020? Let us know in the comments below or on Twitter, or Facebook. You can also comment on our MeWe page by joining the MeWe social network.