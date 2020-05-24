Pitaka MagEZ Case for P40 Pro review: A tough, slim case with magnetic mount support

We recently reviewed the Huawei P40 Pro and even though it comes with a clear soft case, you may want something else. Our Pitaka MagEZ Case for the P40 Pro review takes a look at one option that is made from aramid fiber and embedded with metal to use with magnetic mounts.

Specifications

The Pitaka MagEZ Case for the Huawei P40 Pro has the following features and specifications:

Made from long-lasting, high-quality aramid fiber, used in aerospace design

Embedded with metal strips making it compatible with MagEZ Products such as MagEZ Juice, MagEZ Mount Qi, and MagEZ Bar.

Wireless charging friendly

Thin (0.85mm) and lightweight (15g)

3D texture improves grip with scratch resistance while maintaining a silky-soft touch

Aramid fibers protect against wear and tear and abrasions

Raised bevel to protect your camera lens

Easily wiped clean

No cellular, Wi-Fi, or GPS interference

Precisely cut providing easy access to buttons and switches

NOTE: Not compatible with HUAWEI 27W SuperCharge Wireless Car Charger. Recommend to use together with PITAKA MagEZ Mount Qi for P40 Pro

What’s in the box

Pitaka MagEZ Case for Huawei P40 Pro

2-month warranty

Design

There’s no question the Pitaka MagEZ Case for the Huawei P40 Pro is a very thin and sleek looking case. With the obvious carbon fiber design, it not only has a nice look to it but also offers a very nice grip. While it does flex a bit, it feels like you would need a bit of extra force to bend or snap it.

The back of the Pitaka MagEZ Case for the Huawei P40 Pro.

The case has a solid left edge while the top has a cutout in the middle of it for the top microphones. The bottom and right side, however, have bigger cutouts for the side buttons and access ports. As such, the cutouts don’t wrap around the buttons but rather the side lip goes under the buttons before angling back up for a thicker edge. The top and bottom edges along with the corners are a bit taller than the sides, due to the curved screen of the P40 Pro. Unfortunately, they aren’t thick enough to raise the display off of a flat surface should you be laying your phone face down.

As far as the back is concerned, the camera cutout fits nicely around the camera rectangle. In addition, there is a lip around the camera cutout to lift the camera up a bit when your phone is placed face up on a desk or flat surface.

The inside of the case has the same carbon fiber look but feels a bit softer. The Pitaka logo is printed on the inside with no branding whatsoever on the outside of the case.

Overall, the case looks nice and is very thing and light and works just fine with wireless chargers.

Installation

Being a single piece case, the Pitaka MagEZ Case snaps on easy. It does fit nice and snug and, as a result, takes a bit of prying to get off the device.

Protection

The Pitaka MagEZ Case for the Huawei P40 Pro can barely be seen from the front of the phone when installed.

As mentioned, the case is very thin which is nice. Thin cases usually don’t offer much protection but the MagEZ Case is constructed from high-quality aramid fiber. In case you’re unfamiliar, this material is used in military and aerospace design due to its strength and light weight. In fact, military applications include ballistic-rated body armor fabric and ballistic composites. As such, the case does offer solid protection against bumps and scratches. However, the case doesn’t have a drop protection rating so I likely wouldn’t chance dropping your P40 Pro with this case on it.

Additionally, as mentioned above, the case doesn’t wrap up enough around the corners to allow the display to be raised up when placed face down on a flat surface. As a result, you risk getting scratches on your screen if there is something on said surface that may cause damage.

Price/Value

With an MSRP of US$49.99, the Pitaka MagEZ Case for the Huawei P40 Pro isn’t the cheapest out there but it’s also not the most expensive. However, it doesn’t offer as much protection as other cases in the same price range.

On that note, Pitaka has offered up a 15% off coupon for our readers, bringing the price down to $42.50. Simply head over to the site, order a P40/P40 Pro case, and enter Techaeris-P40. The code is valid from today through June 30th.

Wrap-up

The Pitaka MagEZ Case for the Huawei P40 Pro is a very sleek and thin-looking case. If a thin, slick-looking case with support for magnetic mounts is what you’re after, this case will definitely do the trick. If you’re looking for something that offers more edge, drop, and display protection, you’ll probably want to look elsewhere.

Nailed it Slim and lightweight

Sleek looking aramid fiber finish

Has a nice grip

Tight fitting

Works with magnetic mounts

Doesn't interfere with charging Needs work No raised lip for screen protection

Only has 2-month warranty

