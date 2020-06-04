New on Netflix June 5-11: Stream the final season of 13 Reasons Why

If you’re looking for something to watch this weekend, Netflix is adding a few new shows between June 5-11th. In case you missed it, here’s what’s leaving Netflix in June 2020.

NOTE: Titles without a U.S. or CA designation after it are coming to both countries while country-specific titles will be indicated as such.

Without further ado, let’s check out the New on Netflix and Netflix Canada June 5-11th list!

June 5

13 Reasons Why: Season 4 (NETFLIX ORIGINAL): In the powerful final season of 13 Reasons Why, Liberty High School’s Senior Class prepares for graduation. But before they can say goodbye, the crew of friends will have to band together one last time to keep a dangerous secret buried, try to make peace with the past four years, and face final, heartbreaking choices that might alter their lives forever. Showrunner Brian Yorkey and stars Dylan Minette, Grace Saif, Christian Navarro, Alisha Boe, Brandon Flynn, Miles Heizer, Ross Butler, and Devin Druid return for a fourth and final season that’s full of twists, turns, and the resounding message that you can’t move forward if you’re still haunted by the past.

A bank employee weighed down by her jobless husband’s debts — and her own broken dreams — finds a secret source of seemingly unlimited cash in her home. Hannibal: Season 1-3

The Last Days of American Crime (NETFLIX FILM): As a final response to terrorism and crime, the US government plans to broadcast a signal making it impossible for anyone to knowingly commit unlawful acts. Graham Bricke (Édgar Ramírez), a career criminal who was never able to hit the big score, teams up with famous gangster progeny Kevin Cash (Michael Pitt), and black market hacker Shelby Dupree (Anna Brewster), to commit the heist of the century and the last crime in American history before the signal goes off. Based on the Radical Publishing graphic novel created by Rick Remender and Greg Tocchini.

June 6

Queen of the South: Season 4 (US)

June 7

Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj: Volume 6 (New Episodes Weekly)(NETFLIX ORIGINAL): The Peabody and Emmy Award-winning weekly comedy show explores the modern cultural and political landscape with depth and sincerity. Each week, Minhaj brings his unique comedic voice and storytelling skill to investigate the larger trends shaping our fragmented world.

June 8

Before I Fall (US)

June 9

Modern Family: Season 9 & 10 (CA)

New Girl: Season 7 (CA)

Teen Titans Go! To the Movies (CA)

June 10

Curon ( NETFLIX SERIES): Anna just got back to Curon, her hometown, together with her teenage twins, Mauro and Daria. When Anna mysteriously disappears, kids must undertake a journey which will make them discover the secrets hiding behind the town’s apparent tranquillity, coming face to face with a side of their family they never saw before. They will find out that you can run from your past but not from yourself.

Lenox Hill (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY): An intimate look at the lives of four doctors — two brain surgeons, an emergency room physician, and a Chief Resident OBGYN — as they navigate the highs and lows of working at the renowned Lenox Hill Hospital in New York City. With extraordinary access and an unflinching eye, the series shows each physician’s struggle to balance their personal and professional lives, and delves into each patient’s personal journey. From birth to brain surgery, each case offers a rare inside look at the complex, fascinating, and emotional world of medicine. Directed and produced by Adi Barash and Ruthie Shatz.

My Mister: Season 1 (CA)

Reality Z (NETFLIX ORIGINAL): A zombie apocalypse imprisons contestants on a Brazilian reality show in a TV studio, where they try to evade the flesh-eating hordes.

June 11

Pose: Season 2 (US)

And there you have the New on Netflix and Netflix Canada June 5-11th list. Be sure to check back next week to see what’s in store for the week following.

