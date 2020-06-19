10 fun tech items you need to get through the rest of quarantine

You’re probably spending a lot more time at home than you used to. Social distancing is a necessary step to slow the spread of COVID-19, but all this alone time can get to you. Thankfully, you can find countless fun pieces of tech to entertain and sustain yourself through quarantine.

At this point, you’ve been at home for a while. With U.S. coronavirus cases nearing 2 million, you may need to hold out a while longer. Why not take the time to gear up?

Start With the Essentials

While in you’re in quarantine, keeping yourself entertained is a necessity. That doesn’t mean you should overlook staying safe, though. Before you spend your hard-earned cash on these gadgets, start by getting the essentials.

If you plan on buying anything in person, consider getting a reusable face mask first. You may also want to stock up on groceries and fix anything around the house. Once you’ve got all that out of the way, though, you can check out these ten fun tech items.

1. Nintendo Switch

There are plenty of gaming consoles out there, but none as well-suited to quarantine as the Nintendo Switch. You can hook it up to the TV to play from your couch or carry it with you from room to room. If you’re gaming on a budget, you can get the Switch Lite for $100 less.

Whether you’re new to video games or a seasoned veteran, the Switch has something for you. Switch exclusives like Animal Crossing and Breath of the Wild offer hours upon hours of gameplay, too, so you won’t get bored.

2. Amazon Echo Show

If you don’t already have a smart speaker, it’s the perfect time to get one. You’ll find a variety of options, but Amazon’s Echo Show may be the best for quarantine life. It gives you everything you’d need in a smart speaker, as well as a handy little display.

You can video chat with friends on the Echo Show if you need some companionship. If you’re trying out a new recipe, you can watch or read step-by-step instructions on its screen. The Echo Show can help you with all of your quarantine activities.

3. Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug

Quarantine can be tiring, so you may find yourself drinking a lot of coffee. If you like to drink yours slowly, though, you may not be able to get through a cup before it gets cold. That’s not an issue with the Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug.

This mug comes with an electronic coaster that heats your drink to your desired temperature. Once you take it off the coaster, the cup can sustain that temperature for more than an hour.

4. Fluance Ai40 Bookshelf Speakers

Whether you’re watching a movie or listening to music, a solid pair of speakers will improve the experience. You don’t have to invest in a home theater setup to get excellent sound, either. The Fluance Ai40 bookshelf speakers will give you all the noise you need.

On top of providing top-shelf sound, the Ai40s come in five stylish finishes. They even offer Bluetooth connectivity so that you can play music off of your phone. While not the cheapest speakers out there, the Ai40s give you quite the bang for your buck.

The Amazon Echo Show

5. Fire TV Stick

What better way to spend quarantine than catching up on all your favorite shows? Maybe you want to join the 64 million Netflix subscribers who watched “Tiger King,” or perhaps you want to relive your childhood through Disney Plus. No matter what streaming service you use, you can watch it with Amazon’s Fire TV Stick.

With Fire TV, you can access the service of your choice on whatever TV you want. All you need is an internet signal and an HDMI port — no smart TV required.

6. Oculus Quest

Do you find the real world a little exhausting? You can escape it and immerse yourself into the fictional world of your choosing with virtual reality (VR). If you want to dip your toes into VR, your best bet is the Oculus Quest.

The Quest is completely wireless and doesn’t require an extensive setup process. With an ever-expanding catalog of games, you can find something for every interest.

7. Kindle Paperwhite

Reading is an excellent way to pass the time while you’re at home. With coronavirus lockdowns, though, your local bookstores may be closed at the moment. An e-reader like the Kindle Paperwhite solves that problem for you.

The Paperwhite’s display isn’t too bright like other screens, so it feels like you’re reading a physical book. The newest line of Kindles is even waterproof, so you can read in the pool or the bathtub.

8. Polaroid Zip Printer

While you have all this time, you may want to put up some decorations around the house. With a wireless photo printer like the Polaroid Zip, you can make physical copies of all the pictures on your phone. If you love the old-school aesthetic of Polaroids, this one’s for you.

You don’t need any cables or converters to print with the Polaroid Zip. All you need is the printer and its companion app. Then you can start printing your favorite pictures in less than a minute.

9. Orbi Wi-Fi Range Extender

Chances are you’re using the internet a ton. Global internet usage has surged by as much as 70% since lockdowns began. Now that you’re online all the time, though, you might want a stronger signal.

With a range extender from Orbi, you can boost your reception without paying for more internet. It won’t increase your speeds, but it will provide a better signal to all of your devices. If you have a big house or low bandwidth, range extenders are particularly useful.

10. Roomba

Your time indoors may have highlighted the need for some extra cleaning. Sometimes you just want to sit back and relax instead of vacuuming, though. With a robotic sweeper like the Roomba, you can.

Roomba can clean your carpets while you’re sitting on the couch playing the Switch. You may have to empty it more often than a regular vacuum, but that’s easier than doing the job yourself.

Tech Makes Surviving Quarantine Easier

Quarantine life doesn’t have to be dull. You’re living in the golden age of home technology, so why not take advantage of it? It’s the perfect time to try out all the tech you’ve always wanted. These gadgets won’t make COVID-19 go away, but they’ll help pass the time. Life in isolation can be full of entertainment and ease, thanks to this technology.

What gadgets have you been using during quarantine? Let us know in the comments below or on Twitter, or Facebook. You can also comment on our MeWe page by joining the MeWe social network.