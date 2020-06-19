The 8 benefits of cloud-based recruitment software

Cloud technology has taken the world by storm. It operates the systems and software that makeup businesses and industries. Part of the process for any organization, no matter the size, is recruitment. Recruiting can be difficult when you have multiple different systems or hard drives, but cloud-based software can help.

These systems create a better hiring process, both from the candidate’s and the company’s perspectives. From organization to cost-effectiveness to building a better relationship with talent, cloud-based recruitment software is the key to it all. Here are the benefits.

1. Management and Organization

Cloud-based recruitment systems come with numerous functions and capabilities that revolve around management and organization. You’ll have all the information you need in one system, which means you can stop using outdated hardware.

Computers and hard drives can face errors and corruption, which could then scramble the recruitment information, losing it forever. With a cloud system, though, that data is in one place. Each applicant will have their own file with all the information they submitted along with anything the recruiter inputs — like notes or schedules.

Making the switch allows for more control over the system. The cloud is instant and keeps everything together for the easiest usage, including resumes, cover letters, interviews, schedules, notes, feedback, and job offers.

2. Remote Access

With standard recruiting technology, you may have a digital or paper file that holds all the applicant’s documents. This dynamic limits the efficiency of the process. Cloud software, on the other hand, allows access from any location at any time.

A recruiter can use the desktop or mobile version of their software to retrieve information. This accessibility is especially important when people are traveling or working remotely. For example, if you need to follow up with someone while traveling for business, you can instantly see their files.

Since remote work has become more popular, cloud-based technology will help in this area as well. Access from anywhere lets the applicant and recruiter share information from wherever in the world they are.

3. Collaboration

Recruiting is a team effort. No matter how big the team is, the hiring process requires employees to post the listing, find and interview talent, train them and get them set up with payroll. Due to the number of steps, collaboration is a must. Cloud recruiting systems can efficiently consolidate it all.

With real-time collaboration and data syncing, every member of the team works together. All updates are instant, and the process becomes smoother. The team can see status updates on different candidates and how they need to offer a job. Then, the other members can move quickly based on the information from the cloud software and make the candidate a part of the team.

Installation and integration are two areas where cloud-based software excels in the recruitment process.

4. Equal Playing Field

One of the essential aspects of cloud-based recruitment software is that it helps any kind of business. From small operations to international corporations, these systems work for any industry.

Cloud technology optimizes the recruitment process so that employers find precisely who they’re looking for. Some software takes input from employers in terms of qualifications, experience and expected salary. The system can sort through applicants to bring up any with the recruiter’s specifications.

Additionally, some cloud systems use big data and data analytics to determine a salary. With this information, companies can get a better idea of how much they should pay new talent.

5. Easy Integration

Installation and integration are two areas where cloud-based software excels in the recruitment process. It’s a fast installation. You only need to purchase a plan, download the software, and set up the account. You’ll have it running and ready for use quickly.

Since it’s cloud-based, all updates will be automatic and fast. This streamlining creates a rapid integration process. In turn, the recruiter and the talent connect more efficiently. Neither will have to wait for tedious, time-consuming updates. Everything is instant with the cloud — its software helps keep the process from turning into something complicated. What once lasted several weeks now becomes shorter and more efficient.

6. Security

During the recruiting process, security and privacy are two factors that the company and the applicant require. Each party passes confidential information back and forth — whether it’s company passwords, social security numbers or payments. Cloud technology comes with more encryption and authentication protection than standard hardware, like computer files or hard drives.

Additionally, if someone steals your hard drives, private company and individual information could become public knowledge or face things like identity theft and fraud. If any hard drive corruption occurs, you may lose years of work. Cloud-based software is the best alternative for ensuring privacy and security while keeping everything in one place.

7. Cost-Effectiveness

One of the benefits that ultimately factor into a company’s decision to invest is the cost-effectiveness of cloud-based software. For each system, the prices will vary — they may come with different plans and features. Cloud recruitment systems make for a wise investment due to the overwhelming amount of benefits they offer.

Additionally, these systems can save money, too. You won’t need to maintain different types of hardware, like computers, that can be expensive to fix if something goes wrong. You also won’t need to spend money on physical storage devices, like external drives. Last, you can call the company that provides the software if there’s an issue — no need to call in IT consultations.

8. Better Relationships

A good recruitment process can prevent employee turnover rates from increasing, causing a revolving door effect. Cloud-based software can build these relationships up to be the best they can be. Its technology is all-encompassing and makes communication simple, efficient and clear. With this kind of ease, recruiters and applicants create a strong bond.

Cloud-Based Uniqueness

The cloud offers a unique perspective on both sides of the recruitment process. Employees work together in real-time to optimize the hiring process. They can then find the best talent. For the applicant, they receive clear, organized, and transparent communication from the company. They submit their files and stay in contact with the recruiters throughout the process. The technology of cloud-based recruiting is changing the way recruiters and companies operate.