Acer Predator Helios, Predator Triton, and Nitro gaming notebooks get updated

As is the case every year, popular OEM lineups get refreshed and updated. In addition to new gaming desktops and monitors, Acer has announced updates to their Predator Helios, Predator Triton, and Nitro gaming notebooks. Let’s dive in and see what’s new!

Predator Helios 700

The Acer Predator Helios 700 gaming notebook.

The Predator Helios 700 is a beast of a gaming notebook which can easily replace your desktop system. With a sliding HyperDrift keyboard, the Helios 700 now includes overclockable 10th Gen Intel Core i9-10980HK or i7-10975H processor options alongside NIVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 SUPER or RTX 2070 Super graphics cards.

In addition, Acer has included their new Predator PowerGem thermal management material which has almost four times more heat conductivity than copper. As you can surmise, this improves the notebook’s heat emission efficiency alongside Acer’s CoolBoost Technology, vapor chamber, and AeroBlade 3D fans.

Other specifications include support for up to 64GB of 2933MHz memory, two Thunderbolt 3 ports, Killer DoubleShot Pro Wi-Fi 6/E31000G Ethernet, PCIe NVMe SSDs in RIAD 0, and a 17.3-inch 144Hz FHD IPS NVIDIA G-SYNC display. The per-key RGB lighting keyboard features MagTek mechanical switches and a new set of swappable racing keys with 1.5mm of keycap curvature for increased precision. Gamers can even adjust the actuation point of the keys through the PredatorSense app.

The Acer Predator Helios 700 will be available in North America in August, starting at US$2,399.99.

Predator Helios 300

The Acer Predator Helios 300 gaming notebook.

For gamers looking for something a little more affordable, the Predator Helios 300 features 10th Gen Intel Core H-series processors, overclockable NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 GPU, and a 240Hz 15.6-inch FHD IPS display. It also supports up to 32GB of 2933MHz DDR4 memory, two PCIe NVMe SSDs in Raid 0 for speed, and a 2TB hard drive for additional storage.

The Acer Predator Helios 300 will be available in North America in July, starting at US$1,199.99.

Predator Triton 300

The Acer Predator Triton 300 gaming notebook.

Acer is also bringing their Predator Triton 300 gaming notebook to North America for the first time. Also refreshed with a 10th Gen Intel Core H-series processor, users can get up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 graphics card. The 15.6-inch display features a 240Hz refresh rate, 3ms response time, 300 nits brightness, and 100% sRGB color space support. As a result, the Predator Triton 300 is suitable for both gamers and content creators alike.

It will be available in North America in September, starting at US$1,299.99.

Nitro 7

The Acer Nitro 7 gaming notebook.

Finally, the Acer Nitro 7 is a great option for gamers on the go. At only 0.78 inches thin, it can be configured with a 10th Gen Intel Core H-series processor and up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 GPU. It also boasts three slots for M.2 SSDs, support for up to 32GB of DDR4 2933MHz memory, Killer Ethernet E2600, and Intel Wi-Fi 6. The 15.6-inch FHD IPS display has a 144Hz refresh rate and 3ms response time.

Starting at US$999.99, the Acer Nitro 7 will be available in North America in October.

