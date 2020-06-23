Dell announces new gaming gear including G7 laptops and G5 desktop

Gaming gear, you may think you don’t need it and you may want more than you need. Gaming gear used to be reserved for what some would call gaming nerds. But gaming has come a long way and gaming gear is used by a plethora of different people, including families.

Dell has just announced a swath of new gaming gear it says will help bring the family together. Here’s what Matt McGowan had to say about gaming gear, gaming, and families:

Summer is traditionally a season for togetherness – family vacations, backyard barbeques, and outdoor festivals. Of course, all things traditional have been upended recently and the concept of togetherness has been redefined. As a father of two young girls whose job requires experiencing the latest Dell gaming systems and gaming titles, I’ve had to balance home with work. Sure, we might take turns playing our favorite games, but even in our cozy family ecosystem, we all need space to do our own things. It’s that recognition of individual needs that brings families together and makes me appreciate the Dell G Series even more – this is a product ecosystem designed for gamers at every level. With its myriad of form factors, colors, and configurations, the G Series stands out as the broadest selection of gaming systems Dell has ever offered. Its appeal parallels the strong growth of the PC gaming industry and the big tent of gamers it welcomes. What’s consistent across the G Series ecosystem is the upscale design, performance muscle, and great value – ultimately delivering the best gaming experiences without a significant investment. Dell

Here is a rundown of the new gaming gear Dell announced today:

Dell G7 Laptop

Dell G7 15″ and 17″

Dell is introducing the new G7 15″ and 17″, gaming laptops that Dell says stands out with “sophisticated styling” that can easily go from classroom to gaming. Now that’s top-notch gaming gear!

Completely redesigned – with a slim design, powerful performance, and value-added features like customizable chassis light – the new G7 touts significant all-around improvements over the previous-gen for on-the-go gaming. As we struggle to squeeze into our swimsuits this summer, the G7 15 is a step ahead, dropping by 4mm to a svelte 20.5mm at the hinge, thanks to the innovative hinge design and the black anodized, all-metal chassis construction. The same for its elegant narrow bezel display, going from 9.9mm to 6.5mm on G7 15 and 8.16mm on the 17-inch. The G7 is powered by the latest 10th Gen Intel Core CPUs (up to i9) and NVIDIA’s GeForce graphic cards (up to NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 2070 with Max-Q Design on the 15”, or NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 2070 Super on the 17”). Its gameplay experience is enhanced with a precision glass trackpad, customizable chassis lighting, and 4-zone RGB keyboard. And a discrete “Game Shift” macro key instantly kicks the processors and cooling system into dynamic performance mode for heavy action scenes. Nahimic 3D Audio rounds out the experience with a 360⁰ soundscape with VoiceBoost and Sound Tracker radar. The new G7 17 will be available on June 23 starting at $1,429.99 USD, with the G7 15 available on June 29 starting at $1,429.99 USD. Dell

Dell G5 Desktop

Dell G5

In the spirit of gaming gear and gaming desktops, Dell brings “roller coaster-worthy” momentum to the G5 desktop.

Cranking up the torque is Intel’s new 10th Gen Core CPU, delivering performance upgrades for high frames-per-second and smoother gameplay. Paired with VR-capable NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX/RTX or AMD Radeon™ RX 5600 graphics cards for stunning 1080p gaming, you can experience strong performance and lighting quick responsiveness for uninterrupted gameplay. During intense gaming sessions, you’ll love the G5’s four thermal mode options in the Alienware Command Center that’s adjustable whether you’re gaming, working, studying, or watching videos. Easy to expand or upgrade with tool-less entry, G5 is designed as a compact desktop that makes it easier to game in a smaller space like a dorm room, bedroom, or office. Its distinctive front panel design is accented by full RGB LED lighting and an optional clear window side panel, making it a stunning conversation starter. The new G5 is initially on sale on July 9 starting around $749 USD. Dell

Dell Gaming Monitors

New gaming gear also means new gaming monitors. Take your pick with the new Dell 27 Gaming Monitor (S2721DGF) and Dell 27 Curved Gaming Monitor (S2721HGF).

Dell 27 Gaming Monitor (S2721DGF)

Dell S2721DGF

In the flat-screen category, our Dell 27 Gaming Monitor offers a reimagined design for gamers who want captivating visuals with VESA DisplayHDR TM 400 for graphic-intensive games. With fast IPS technology, QHD resolution, support for NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible and AMD FreeSync TM Premium Pro technology, you can expect great color quality and consistency, a blazing 165Hz refresh rate and true 1ms (gray to gray) response time in Extreme mode as well as tear-free, stutter-free graphics. Spotted with its new gaming-inspired design that offers both functional and aesthetic benefits, the ultra-thin three-sided bezel enlarges the screen area. The intuitive OSD navigation with a joystick and short-cut buttons at the back of the monitor is easy to reach and use, while the adjustable stand and tapered base make for comfortable viewing. The smaller footprint also provides greater versatility. Dell 27 Gaming Monitor is available worldwide on July 28 for $569.99 USD. Dell

Dell 27 Curved Gaming Monitor (S2721HGF)

Dell S2721 HGF

Designed to draw you deeper into the game, the Dell 27 Curved Gaming Monitor delivers truly immersive gameplay on its expansive curved FHD VA panel display. With support for NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible technology, fast 144Hz refresh rate and 1ms (MPRT) response time, you will enjoy swift and responsive gameplay coupled with buttery-smooth visuals without motion blur. Like its flat-screen cousin, this gaming monitor also features the newly revamped gaming-inspired design providing a refreshed identity. Optimized ventilation is achieved with the extra vents on the back for enhanced heat dispersal. Dell 27 Curved Gaming Monitor is available in China on July 17, expanding worldwide on August 21 for $279.99 USD. Dell

Alienware Keyboard

RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard (AW410K)

And what sort of PC gamer are you if you don’t have one of the most important gaming gear accessories, the keyboard.

Does a keyboard make a difference? You know it does. That’s why we’ve pulled out all the stops to bring you the Alienware RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard (AW410K). Designed with full Cherry® MX Brown Switches, its full-height keys are known for their tactility, silent travel, and light actuation force, giving gamers incredibly responsive and tactile feedback (not to mention a 100 million-keystrokes lifespan). This thing is beautiful and useful at the same time. It features fully programmable keys for macros and key assignments as well as AlienFX per-key RGB backlighting that is customizable with up to 16.8 million brilliant colors. The keyboard is safe from freezing up during intense gaming sessions with 100% anti-ghosting with NKRO. With three different angles and easy height adjustability, you can game comfortably, while a pass-through USB port conveniently connects to other devices. Alienware RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard is available for sale on August 4 for $129.99 Dell

