Bonbowl wants to make meals for one simpler

It has been a very long time since I’ve had to consider meals for one but I do remember those days. Meals for one can be simple and easy for many people. But others struggle with having to deal with cleanup, over-preparing, and the time it takes to make everything. Bonbowl thinks it has the answer to your woes.

Bonbowl is confident that its device is the perfect gadget for those of you who often prepare meals for one. The company says Bonbowl was designed and engineered for the active individual who prioritizes eating a wholesome meal in less than the time it takes to grab take-out. The bowl is made to cook and eat out of the same dish, Bonbowl provides the user with the convenience of enjoying home-cooked meals on the go, in the office, or at home.

Bonbowl’s inaugural product brings true innovation to cooking. The combination of the induction cooktop paired with the patent-pending cookware gives the product a distinctly unique feel and reinvents the experience of cooking for one. The cooktop utilizes induction heating technology for superior heating performance, low power usage, and increased safety. Bonbowl’s precision heat sensor cooks to the exact temperature every time, and the tempered glass touch interface is simple to clean. Bonbowl’s true innovation lies within the cookware. The bowl is engineered with double-walled insulation which allows the user to cook and eat out of the same dish, and minimizing the cleanup. Bonbowl

Bonbowl

MSRP: $149 (includes a cooktop and 1 bowl)

$149 (includes a cooktop and 1 bowl) Two additional bowls MSRP: $40 – Non-stick coating or uncoated stainless

$40 – Non-stick coating or uncoated stainless Safety: UL certified for safety

UL certified for safety Warranty: 1-year limited warranty

1-year limited warranty Dimensions: Cooktop size: 8.2” x 8.2” x 2.4”

Cooktop size: 8.2” x 8.2” x 2.4” Bowl Volume: 18oz (½ liter)

18oz (½ liter) Cooking Power: 500W, 120V, 50/60Hz

500W, 120V, 50/60Hz Plug Type: B for the US

B for the US Bowl Materials: 304 Brushed Stainless steel, FDA approved BPA-free silicone, Optional PFOA-free non-stick coating

Seems like the Bonbowl is perfect for meals for one, especially if you have a small space. Be sure to check out the company’s website to pre-order.

What do you think of this gadget? Let us know in the comments below or on Twitter, or Facebook. You can also comment on our MeWe page by joining the MeWe social network.