New on Netflix June 26-July 2: Unsolved Mysteries returns with new episodes

If you’re looking for something to watch this weekend, Netflix is adding a few new shows between June 26-July 2nd. In case you missed it, here’s what’s leaving Netflix in June 2020.

NOTE: Titles without a U.S. or CA designation after it are coming to both countries while country-specific titles will be indicated as such.

Without further ado, let’s check out the New on Netflix and Netflix Canada June 26-July 2nd list included a new Spike Lee movie and a few returning seasons of other shows.

June 26

Amar y vivir (NETFLIX ORIGINAL): After returning home from the military, country boy Joaquín is blindsided by a tragedy that sends him to Bogotá, where he meets aspiring singer Irene.

After returning home from the military, country boy Joaquín is blindsided by a tragedy that sends him to Bogotá, where he meets aspiring singer Irene. Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga (NETFLIX FILM): Two small-town singers seize a chance to fulfill their dream of competing in the world’s biggest song contest. Will Ferrell and Rachel McAdams star.

Two small-town singers seize a chance to fulfill their dream of competing in the world’s biggest song contest. Will Ferrell and Rachel McAdams star. Home Game ( NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY): From voodoo wrestling in the Congo to roller derby in Texas, this docuseries explores unusual and thrilling sports traditions around the world.

From voodoo wrestling in the Congo to roller derby in Texas, this docuseries explores unusual and thrilling sports traditions around the world. Straight Up (US)

June 29

Bratz: The Movie (US)

June 30

Adú (NETFLIX FILM): Three stories transpire in Melilla, on the border between Spain and Morocco, as immigrants risk their lives to cross the Strait of Gibraltar.

Three stories transpire in Melilla, on the border between Spain and Morocco, as immigrants risk their lives to cross the Strait of Gibraltar. BNA (NETFLIX ANIME): Morphed into a raccoon beastman, Michiru seeks refuge, and answers, with the aid of wolf beastman Shirou inside the special zone of Anima-City.

Morphed into a raccoon beastman, Michiru seeks refuge, and answers, with the aid of wolf beastman Shirou inside the special zone of Anima-City. George Lopez: We’ll Do It For Half (NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL): Comedy legend George Lopez returns to his stand-up roots making his Netflix original comedy special debut with We’ll Do It For Half. True to form, Lopez delivers a hilarious exploration of race, politics, and life lessons to be learned from the Latino community; especially the elders. Filmed at The Warfield Theatre in San Francisco, the one-hour special dissects cultural differences, emotional support animals, gender reveal parties, elevator etiquette and much more.

July 1

#Anne Frank – Parallel Stories

A Bridge Too Far (US)

A Thousand Words (US)

A Touch of Green: Season 1 (US)

A Walk to Remember (US)

Abby Hatcher: Season 1 (US)

Airplane! (US)

Ali (US)

The Amazing Spider-Man (CA)

The Art of War

Batman: Mask of the Phantasm (US)

Beastly (CA)

The Big Short (CA)

Charlotte’s Web (US)

Catch Me If You Can (CA)

Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt: Season 2 (NETFLIX FAMILY): Chico Bon Bon and his Fix-It Force crew are on call to solve any problem, from heating up a cold cup of cocoa to rescuing a sandwich from a safe.

Chico Bon Bon and his Fix-It Force crew are on call to solve any problem, from heating up a cold cup of cocoa to rescuing a sandwich from a safe. Clash of the Titans (1981) (US)

Cleo & Cuquin: Season 2

Cloud Atlas (US)

David Foster: Off the Record (US)

Deadwind: Season 2 (NETFLIX ORIGINAL): Corruption and murder collide as Helsinki detectives Sofia Karppi and Sakari Nurmi scour the city for the rumored connection.

Corruption and murder collide as Helsinki detectives Sofia Karppi and Sakari Nurmi scour the city for the rumored connection. Definitely, Maybe (US)

Delta Farce (US)

The Devil’s Advocate (US)

Donnie Brasco (US)

Double Jeopardy (US)

The F**k-It List

Fiddler on the Roof (US)

The Firm (US)

Frida (US)

Get Rich or Die Tryin’ (CA)

The Great Gatsby (CA)

Hellboy II: The Golden Army (CA)

I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry (US)

The Italian Job (CA)

Jumping the Broom (CA)

Justin Bieber: Never Say Never (CA)

The Karate Kid (US)

The Karate Kid Part II (US)

The Karate Kid Part III (US)

Killing Hasselhoff (US)

Kingdom: Season 1-3 (US)

Legends of the Fall (CA)

Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events (US)

Little Odessa (CA)

Lord of War (CA)

Mean Girls (CA)

Mean Streets (US)

Million Dollar Baby (US)

The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad! (US)

Never Back Down 2: The Beatdown (CA)

Once Upon a Time in the West (CA)

Paranormal Activity (US)

Pokémon the Series: Sun & Moon: Ultra Legends (CA)

Red Riding Hood (2011) (US)

Say I Do (NETFLIX ORIGINAL): Dream weddings really do come true as experts Jeremiah Brent, Thai Nguyen, and Gabriele Bertaccini help couples pull off their perfect celebration.

Schindler’s List (US)

Sleepless in Seattle (US)

Sleepy Hollow (US)

Spaceballs (US)

Splice (US)

Stand and Deliver (US)

Stardust (US)

Starsky & Hutch (US)

Sucker Punch (US)

Swordfish (US)

The Terminal (CA)

This Christmas (US)

Total Recall (1990) (US)

The Town (US)

Trotro

True Grit (CA)

True Romance (CA)

Tully (CA)

Under the Riccione Sun (NETFLIX FILM): While vacationing on the beaches of Riccione, a group of teens become friends and help each other manage romantic relationships and summer crushes.

While vacationing on the beaches of Riccione, a group of teens become friends and help each other manage romantic relationships and summer crushes. Unsolved Mysteries (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY): The iconic series UNSOLVED MYSTERIES is back! Fusing signature elements from the original series with contemporary immersive, character-driven storytelling, the new episodes are rooted in the experiences of ordinary people who have lived the unthinkable — from the trauma of a loved one’s unexplained disappearance or horrific death, to the shock of a bizarre paranormal encounter. Alongside detectives and journalists, family members offer clues, present theories, and identify suspects, hoping one viewer holds the key to solving the mystery. From the creators of the original docuseries, Cosgrove/Meurer Productions, and 21 Laps Entertainment, the producers of Stranger Things.

The iconic series UNSOLVED MYSTERIES is back! Fusing signature elements from the original series with contemporary immersive, character-driven storytelling, the new episodes are rooted in the experiences of ordinary people who have lived the unthinkable — from the trauma of a loved one’s unexplained disappearance or horrific death, to the shock of a bizarre paranormal encounter. Alongside detectives and journalists, family members offer clues, present theories, and identify suspects, hoping one viewer holds the key to solving the mystery. From the creators of the original docuseries, Cosgrove/Meurer Productions, and 21 Laps Entertainment, the producers of Stranger Things. Winchester (US)

Zodiac (CA)

July 2

Thiago Ventura: POKAS (NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL): In a rollicking special, Thiago Ventura jokes about life in the hood, politics, and more, explaining how actions speak louder than words.

In a rollicking special, Thiago Ventura jokes about life in the hood, politics, and more, explaining how actions speak louder than words. Warrior Nun (NETFLIX ORIGINAL): After waking up in a morgue, an orphaned teen discovers she now possesses superpowers as the chosen Halo-Bearer for a secret sect of demon-hunting nuns.

And there you have the New on Netflix and Netflix Canada June 12-18th list. Be sure to check back next week to see what’s in store for the week following.

What are you going to be binging on this weekend? Let us know in the comments below or on Google+, Twitter, or Facebook.