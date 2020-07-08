Samsung adds lyrics to the Apple Music app on select TVs

Who would have thought you would see an Apple Music app or Apple TV app on a Samsung TV. Well, here we are in 2020 and select Samsung TVs do indeed have the Apple Music app as well as the Apple TV app. Both of these apps give users access to these Apple services and they work brilliantly.

Now, Samsung has announced these select Samsung TVs will now feature and display millions of real-time synced lyrics that animate along with the music. This isn’t a new feature by any means as other apps do the same thing but it is pretty interesting to see Apple and Samsung working closely together like this.

Available on 2018 to 2020 Samsung Smart TV models, Apple Music time-synced lyrics make it easier and more fun than ever for users to sing or rap their hearts out to their favorite songs – or to discover the words of the latest hits. Earlier this year, Samsung was the first TV brand to integrate Apple Music on its Smart TV platform. Now, that experience is enhanced and expanded as the time-synced lyrics function of Apple Music is introduced on Samsung Smart TVs. Owners of Samsung Smart TVs can download Apple Music from the Samsung Smart TV App Store, sign in to an existing account with their Apple ID, or begin the subscription process right from their TV. Samsung Smart TV owners can try Apple Music free for 3 months with an individual, family, or student subscription. As soon as a user begins playing a song with time-synced lyrics available, each verse will automatically appear on the screen along with the music so users can follow along as they listen. Samsung

The Apple Music app

