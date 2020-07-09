House of Marley headphones Smile Jamaica Wireless 2 package is 100% recyclable

House of Marley, this audio company has been on our radar and has been one of our favs for a long time. First, the company makes some unique audio products from unique materials, Second, they make quality audio products that sound really great. Third, they make a concerted effort to have a positive impact on the environment. Now, the company has announced that their Smile Jamaica Wireless 2 headphones are being packaged in 100% recyclable materials.

That’s pretty awesome and convenient for users who no longer have to separate the packaging for trash and recycling. What’s even cooler is the price point of the House of Marley Smile Jamaica Wireless 2 headphones, an affordable US$29.99. Here is what House of Marley had to say in a press release:

The shift to 100% paper fiber packaging means that the entire package contents can now be put into the single mixed-paper recycle bin without a hassle to separate inserts of different materials, a common issue when it comes to the recycling process and the plastic standard for the industry. Additionally supporting the sustainability story, the new Smile Jamaica Wireless 2 headphones use a cable designed using fibers made of 99% post-consumer plastic waste from recycled water bottles. The eco-conscious materials also include FSC certified wood and recyclable aluminum housings. The Smile Jamaica Wireless 2 is an expansion of the best-selling Smile Jamaica collection, offering an everyday wireless option within the under $50 category. They feature a 9-hour battery life and IPX4 sweat and water resistance. HoM

Smile Jamaica Wireless 2

We’ve tested HoM’s affordable earbuds in the past and they are really fantastic for what you pay. If you’re interested in checking these particular ones out, you can pick them up on HoM’s website here.

