RHA announces 2nd gen TrueConnect TWS headphones

RHA might not be a brand familiar to you but they do make some quality audio products. We had the opportunity to test out several products at CES 2020 and found them to be of high-quality and with a great soundstage. Now, RHA is improving their TrueConnect TWS headphones with a 2nd gen version.

The key feature of the new TrueConnect TWS headphones is their 44-hours of battery life. That’s pretty huge for a pair of TWS headphones. Of course, this isn’t continual battery life but combined life of the headphones and case together. Generally, TWS cases can charge headphones fairly quickly so you don’t have to wait too long for a charge.

Imagine what you could get done in nine hours – and now imagine what you could get done in 44. TrueConnect 2 is a huge step up in its efficiency. With nine hours per charge, you can get more done throughout the day, and our signature flip charging case brings the total to 44 hours. Sticking the empty buds in the case for just 10 minutes gives over an hour of playback. Be totally immersed in your audio. TrueConnect 2’s refined sound signature produces a clear sound with balance and increased power. Along with new touch controls, TrueConnect 2 is compatible with Siri, Google Assistant, and Alexa. Simply touch the earbud and speak to access a world of connected features. Using Bluetooth 5 tech, the TrueConnect simply stays connected. Immerse yourself in your playlists, or catch up with your friends without fear of dropouts or interruptions. No more ‘can you hear me?!’. The TrueConnect 2 also uses noise-reducing mics on both earbuds to remove background sounds when you make or take calls, ensuring that outgoing audio is clear. RHA

Also available in blue.

These new headphones from RHA are available today for US$149.95. Here are the specifications and features as provided by RHA:

Battery (buds) 9 hours 30 minutes Battery (case) 34 hours 30 minutes Noise Isolation Passive Environmental Resistance IP55 rated Driver 6mm dynamic Range 12m Weight 6g (earbuds), 91g (case) Interface Capacitive touch Sensitivity 97dB THD ≤1% Earbuds Operating Temperature -20 – 60 Celsius Charging case operating temperature 0-45 Celsius Warranty 3 years, international

