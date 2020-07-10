Dell announces its new XPS desktop and Dell S-series monitors

Dell made our eyes perk up with its XPS laptop announcement just a few months ago and now they’re introducing the new XPS desktop. Along with the new XPS desktop comes the new Dell S-Series monitors. All these new announcements are looking really good.

The XPS line of computers serves as the company’s higher-end offerings generally geared to creatives and professionals needing more power. Here’s what Dell had to say about their latest offerings:

The new Dell XPS desktop

Redesigned from the ground up, the XPS Desktop returns as the most powerful XPS system ever built. Powered by the latest 10th Gen Intel® Core™(up to i9K)Processors and up to NVIDIA® GeForce® RTX 2070 SUPER™ graphics, it’s equipped with high-end performance features to fuel hardware intensive tasks, creative workflows, gaming, and virtual reality. The new XPS Desktop packs amazing performance into an even smaller form factor than previous generations (19L vs. 24L) and offers plenty of expandability options with a tool-less chassis, so you can continue to improve your PC over time. It includes up to a 500W power supply to support up to 225W graphics, four storage bays, and three expansion slots — a solid base for future computing needs. Our engineers designed this system to maximize performance and airflow from the open architecture. Thermals are enhanced with voltage regulator cooling, strategic venting placement, and high RPM fans to maintain adequate airflow. Designed and validated for hobbyist content creators as part of NVIDIA’s RTX Studio program and backed by NVIDIA Studio drivers, the XPS Desktop delivers the performance and reliability you need to bring any at home creative project to life. To make the selection process easy, configurations labeled as “Creator Edition” have been carefully chosen for those who aspire to cultivate their digital content creation skills – whether that be in photography, graphic design, music production, or beyond. Taking cues from fan-favorite design elements of the new XPS 13, XPS 15 and XPS 17, the XPS Desktop features a modern and minimalist design in either Mineral White or Night Sky colors that fits perfectly into any home or office environment. Dell

Along with the new XPS desktop, Dell announced its new Dell S-Series monitors. We’ve tested several Dell monitors over the past few years and they just keep getting better. Here’s what Dell had to say about the S-Series:

Dell S-Series

We’re introducing new S-series monitors featuring a sleek, new design in Platinum Silver. Whether you are streaming your favorite shows, leisurely gaming, or complementing your home office setup, these monitors are available in sizes from 27” to 32” with integrated speakers, 99% sRGB color coverage, and AMD FreeSync™ technology. Enjoy sharp and immersive visuals with the Dell 32 Curved 4K Monitor (S3221QS), which comes equipped with dual 5W speakers tuned for an enhanced audio-video experience. And for those looking to elevate their creative experiences at home, the Dell 27 4K Monitor (S2721QS) and Dell 27 QHD Monitor (S2721DS) feature IPS technology for vibrant colors across any angle. Finally – and for the first time ever – Dell Premium Panel Exchange is now available on the new S-series monitors during the limited hardware warranty period to ensure bright pixels do not distract from your viewing experience. Dell

For more info on all of Dell’s new products, including the new XPS desktop, make sure to check out their website.

