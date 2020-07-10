Huawei P40 and P40 Pro now available in Canada, come with free gifts

We had the pleasure of reviewing the Huawei P40 Pro a couple of months ago and aside from some obvious software issues, I found it to be a fantastic device. Especially the camera which is currently rated the world’s best smartphone camera by more than one publication.

“The HUAWEI P40 Series redefines mobile photography once again. We are thrilled to bring Canadians a flagship that offers the power and versatility of a pro DSLR paired with a stunning innovative design and the ecosystem of the future with HUAWEI AppGallery.” Kevin Li, President, Hauwei Canada Consumer Business Group

The Leica Quad Camera on the P40 Pro offers a 50MP Ultra Vision main camera, 5x optical zoom, 10x hybrid zoom, 50x digital zoom, a more powerful ultra-wide lens, and a ToF (depth) camera. With Canadian networks slowly rolling out with 5G service, if you’re in one of those areas, the P40 Series offers up 5G data as well.

On the app side, the company has been working hard to entice developers to their Huawei AppGallery, “an open, innovative app platform that strictly protects users’ privacy and security, while providing a unique and smart experience.” While it is still a bit light on popular apps, there are plenty of suitable replacements. In addition, the newly launched Petal Search helps users find apps from other sources. There are also pretty easy ways to get popular Android apps on your P40 Series smartphone and during our testing, we found that most apps worked as is with a few minor issues.

Starting today, the Huawei P40 Pro and P40 are available in Canada at select carriers and retailers including Bell, TELUS, Videotron, SaskTel, Koodo, Virgin Mobile, The Mobile Shop, The Source, Visions Electronics, and more. The P40 Pro will be available in Silver Frost while the P40 will be available in Black. For a limited time, those who purchase either device can get a free Huawei Watch GT2 and 50GB of cloud storage for 12 months.

What do you think about the Huawei P40 Pro and P40 smartphones? Are you thinking about picking one up? Let us know in the comments below or on Twitter, Facebook, or MeWe.