JBL announces its new CLUB series of premium headphones

This week has been a big week for headphone announcements and JBL does not want to feel left out. The company has just introduced its brand new CLUB series of headphones. The CLUB series includes three options, CLUB ONE (over-ear), CLUB 950NC (over-ear) and CLUB 700BT (on-ear).

The flagship, JBL CLUB ONE is designed with High Res certified 40mm custom orange graphene drivers and True Adaptive Noise Cancellation + SilentNow listening capabilities. The driver construction utilizes graphene, a lightweight, highly conductive and rigid material for more accurate tuning, resulting in better sound.

With True Adaptive Noise Cancellation, outside sound is monitored “50,000 times per second” and adapted to the “perfect level” of noise cancellation for the listener’s environment. The technology also compensates for sound leakage caused by factors such as eyeglasses, hair, or head movement.

The CLUB ONE delivers 45 hours of playback time, replaceable ear cushions, a dual-aux audio input and a flight adaptor.

All three of the CLUB series headphones are equipped with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa voice services, as well as Ambient Aware and Talk Thru technologies that enable listeners to tone down music to hear surroundings or converse without having to remove the headphones.

The specified customization features found in the “My JBL Headphones” app enable listeners to calibrate the audio to their preference including options from world-renowned DJs such as Armin Van Burren (who assisted with the CLUB series), DJ Tigerlily, among other.

Pricing for the CLUB series is:

