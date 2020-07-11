New on Netflix July 10-16: Charlize Theron leads The Old Guard

Better late than never! If you’re looking for something to watch this long weekend, Netflix is adding a few new shows between July 10-16th. In case you missed it, here’s what’s leaving Netflix in July 2020.

NOTE: Titles without a U.S. or CA designation after it are coming to both countries while country-specific titles will be indicated as such.

Without further ado, let’s check out the New on Netflix and Netflix Canada July 10-16th list.

July 10

The Claudia Kishi Club (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY): Asian American creatives pay passionate tribute to the iconic, stereotype-busting “Baby-Sitters Club” character in this heartfelt documentary short.

Down to Earth with Zac Efron (NETFLIX ORIGINAL): In this travel show, actor Zac Efron journeys around the world with wellness expert Darin Olien in search of healthy, sustainable ways to live.

The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants in Space (NETFLIX FAMILY): Best friends George and Harold — along with their classmates and tyrannical principal — are recruited for a mysterious mission in outer space.

Hello Ninja: Season 3 (NETFLIX FAMILY): In their third season, the adventure-loving ninjas learn new katas, meet Wesley's cousin, Gen, and visit Baa-chan's hometown of Osaka, Japan.

O Crush Perfeito (Dating Around: Brazil) (NETFLIX ORIGINAL): In this reality show, six singles meet five different blind dates at trendy hot spots in São Paulo. Who will they choose for a second date?

The Old Guard (NETFLIX FILM): Led by a warrior named Andy (Charlize Theron), a covert group of tight-knit mercenaries with a mysterious inability to die have fought to protect the mortal world for centuries. But when the team is recruited to take on an emergency mission and their extraordinary abilities are suddenly exposed, it's up to Andy and Nile (Kiki Layne), the newest soldier to join their ranks, to help the group eliminate the threat of those who seek to replicate and monetize their power by any means necessary. Based on the acclaimed graphic novel by Greg Rucka and directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood (LOVE & BASKETBALL, BEYOND THE LIGHTS), THE OLD GUARD is a gritty, grounded, action-packed story that shows living forever is harder than it looks.

The Twelve (NETFLIX ORIGINAL): Twelve ordinary citizens on jury duty must decide the fate of a respected headmistress accused of two murders.

July 12

Paranormal Activity 2

Paranormal Activity 3

Paranormal Activity 4

July 14

The Business of Drugs (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY): To detail how drugs push people into risky — even deadly — behaviors, former CIA officer Amaryllis Fox investigates the economics of six illicit substances.

On est ensemble (We Are One) (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY): Activists around the world fight injustice and drive social change in this documentary that follows their participation in the music video "Solidarité."

Urzila Carlson: Overqualified Loser (NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL): Urzila Carlson keeps the laughs coming with thoughts on "The Biggest Loser," sex tapes and boxed wine in a stand-up special from Melbourne, Australia.

July 15

Dark Desire (NETFLIX ORIGINAL): Married Alma spends a fateful weekend away from home that ignites passion, ends in tragedy and leads her to question the truth about those close to her.

Gli Infedeli (The Players) (NETFLIX FILM): From campy lies to sexy surprises, this collection of vignettes captures the follies of several men as they fumble with fidelity and relationships.

Skin Decision: Before and After (NETFLIX ORIGINAL): Plastic surgeon Dr. Sheila Nazarian and skin-care expert Nurse Jamie use the latest procedures to transform clients and bring out their best selves.

Sunny Bunnies: Season 1-2 (US)

July 16

Fatal Affair (NETFLIX FILM): Ellie (Nia Long) tries to mend her marriage with her husband Marcus (Stephen Bishop) after a brief encounter with an old friend, David (Omar Epps), only to find that David is more dangerous and unstable than she’d realized. FATAL AFFAIR is directed by Peter Sullivan.

Indian Matchmaking (NETFLIX ORIGINAL): Matchmaker Sima Taparia guides clients in the U.S. and India in the arranged marriage process, offering an inside look at the custom in a modern era.

MILF (NETFLIX FILM): Three best friends in their 40s start relationships with younger men while on vacation.

Pride & Prejudice (2005) (US)

And there you have the New on Netflix and Netflix Canada July 10-16th list. Be sure to check back next week to see what’s in store for the week following.

