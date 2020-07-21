Over 70 ID@Xbox game demos now available for Sumer Game Fest

Given the recent state of the world and the cancellation of many in-person events like PAX, gamescom, and E3, ID@Xbox has released over 70 game demos that are available to play now. The demos are available now through July 27th.

Glenn Gregory, Sr. Product Manager for ID@Xbox did want to mention a few things to those diving into this huge list of games:

These are not normal “game demos.” Typically, the demos you see in our Demo channel are created after the game is completed (or nearly completed) and represent the final version. Many of these demos are early, and some are for games that won’t be out for quite some time. We’ve never done this before; what that means is that you’ll get to experience these games early – some way early – which is awesome, but you should also note that these games will continue to evolve and be polished as they near release. In other words, think of these as akin to “show floor demos” and not necessarily indicative of the final product. And speaking as somebody who has worked in the industry for a while – that’s not a bad thing! In fact, being able to check out games early and then see how they evolve is freakin’ awesome!

These demos will only be up on the Xbox Dashboard for a week. Some might be re-published to the Demo channel later, but many will simply evaporate at the end of the week, so make sure to check them out while you can.

The developers would love to hear what you think. Hit them up on social media or through their websites. If you like the game – tell them! If you have constructive criticism, they would love to hear that too.

Without further ado, here’s the list of games available to try out during the Summer Game Fest on the Xbox One!

9 Monkeys of Shaolin (Sobaka Studio)

(Sobaka Studio) A Duel Hand Disaster: Trackher (Ask An Enemy Studios)

(Ask An Enemy Studios) Alchemist Adventure (Bad Minions)

(Bad Minions) Aniquilation (R-Next)

(R-Next) Antipole DX (Saturnine Games)

(Saturnine Games) Armed and Gelatinous (Three Flip Studios)

(Three Flip Studios) Ars Fabulae (Punk Notion)

(Punk Notion) Back to Belt (Mauricio Felippe)

(Mauricio Felippe) Bite the Bullet (Mega Cat Studios)

(Mega Cat Studios) Book of Adventum (Dark Amber Softworks)

(Dark Amber Softworks) Cake Bash (High Tea Frog)

(High Tea Frog) Chickens Madness (Vikong)

(Vikong) Clea (InvertMouse)

(InvertMouse) Cris Tales (Dreams Uncorporated, SYCK)

(Dreams Uncorporated, SYCK) Curved Space (Only By Midnight Ltd.)

(Only By Midnight Ltd.) Dandy Ace (Mad Mimic)

(Mad Mimic) Darkestville Castle (Epic Llama)

(Epic Llama) Deleveled (ToasterFuel)

(ToasterFuel) Destroy All Humans! (Black Forest Games)

(Black Forest Games) Doodle God: Crime City Demo (JoyBits, Inc)

(JoyBits, Inc) Dungeon and Gravestone (Wonderland Kazakiri inc.)

(Wonderland Kazakiri inc.) Dungeon Scavenger Inferno (Vidama Software)

(Vidama Software) Ephemeral Tale (Dawdling Dog, ltd.)

(Dawdling Dog, ltd.) Flowing Lights (gFaUmNe)

(gFaUmNe) Fractal Space (Haze Games)

(Haze Games) Freshly Frosted (The Quantum Astrophysicists Guild)

(The Quantum Astrophysicists Guild) Galacide (Puny Human)

(Puny Human) Gauntlet Force: Rise of the Machines Demo (Forge Studios)

(Forge Studios) Genesis Noir (Feral Cat Den)

(Feral Cat Den) Haven (The Game Bakers)

(The Game Bakers) Helheim Hassle (Perfectly Paranormal)

(Perfectly Paranormal) Hellpoint (Cradle Games)

(Cradle Games) In the Valley of Death (stdio.gypsy)

(stdio.gypsy) Kaze and the Wild Masks (PixelHive)

(PixelHive) Klang 2 (Tinimations)

(Tinimations) Knight Squad 2 (Chainsawesome Games)

(Chainsawesome Games) Kova: AlphaLink (Black Hive Media)

(Black Hive Media) KungFu Kickball (WhaleFood Games)

(WhaleFood Games) Long Ago: A Puzzle Tale (GrimTalin)

(GrimTalin) Lost Wing (BoxFrog Games)

(BoxFrog Games) Mars Power Industries Deluxe (7A Games)

(7A Games) Mayhem Brawler (Hero Concept)

(Hero Concept) Momentus (Swerve Studios)

(Swerve Studios) Nine Witches: Family Disruption (Indiesruption)

(Indiesruption) OkunoKA Madness (Caracal Games)

(Caracal Games) PHOGS! (Bit Loom)

(Bit Loom) Pixel Skater (Chickopie Games)

(Chickopie Games) Ponpu (Purple Tree Studio)

(Purple Tree Studio) Projection: First Light (Shadowplay Studios)

(Shadowplay Studios) Raji: An Ancient Epic (Nodding Heads Games)

(Nodding Heads Games) Re:Turn – One Way Trip (Red Ego Games)

(Red Ego Games) Road to Guangdong (Just Add Oil)

(Just Add Oil) Rover Wars: Battle for mars Demo (Sakari Games)

(Sakari Games) Sail Forth (David Evans Games)

(David Evans Games) ScourgeBringer (Flying Oak Games)

(Flying Oak Games) Seasons of the Samurai (TopView Studio)

(TopView Studio) SkateBIRD (Glass Bottom Games)

(Glass Bottom Games) Skycadia (Studio Nisse LLC)

(Studio Nisse LLC) Solaroids: Prologue (DynF/X Digital)

(DynF/X Digital) Space Otter Charlie (Wayward Distractions)

(Wayward Distractions) Swim Out (Lozange Lab)

(Lozange Lab) Swimsanity! (Decoy Games, LLC)

(Decoy Games, LLC) Tesla Force (10tons Ltd.)

(10tons Ltd.) The Ambassador: Fractured Timelines (tinyDino)

(tinyDino) The Dark Eye: Chains of Satinav (Daedalic Entertainment)

(Daedalic Entertainment) The Dark Eye: Memoria (Daedalic Entertainment)

(Daedalic Entertainment) The Last Cube (Improx Games)

(Improx Games) The Vale: Shadow of the Crown (Falling Squirrel Inc.)

(Falling Squirrel Inc.) Tribble Troubles Demo (Scary Robot)

(Scary Robot) Unspottable (GrosChevaux Ltd)

(GrosChevaux Ltd) WarriOrb (Not Yet)

(Not Yet) Welcome to Elk (Triple Topping)

(Triple Topping) YesterMorrow (BitMap Galaxy)

As it stands, that is the current list but ID@Xbox did mention they might be adding some throughout the week. To get started, simply fire up your Xbox One and look for the Summer Game Fest tile or search the store by game name or for “demo” for easy access. Now you’ll have to excuse me, I have some humans to destroy (Destroy All Humans!)!

What do you think about this virtual ID@Xbox game conference for Xbox One owners? Which of the above demos are you excited to try out?