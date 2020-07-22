Meet the Lenovo Legion Phone Duel: The company’s first gaming phone

Gaming has, without a doubt, become huge over the past 10 or so years. So much so that there are even tournaments and events centered around gaming. Gamers are as popular as movie and TV stars in some circles. While console and PC Gaming have dominated the landscape, mobile gaming has been hanging back waiting for technology to improve. We’ve seen the improvement with gaming phones from Razer and ASUS and now the Lenovo Legion Phone Duel is joining the fray.

With 5G starting to emerge and hardware becoming more capable, phones are a natural progression for gaming. The Lenovo Legion Phone Duel promises to deliver on the gaming experience gamers are asking for. The company’s Legion brand deals exclusively in making hardware for gamers and they do a pretty decent job of it, be sure to check out our reviews on some of their gear.

Powered by the Qualcomm 865X.

Here’s a bit of what Lenovo had to say about its Lenovo Legion Phone Duel:

Three years after the launch of our gaming sub-brand, Lenovo introduces the Lenovo Legion Phone Duel—the powerful, immersive, and fast-charging smartphone with sub-6 5G for better coverage and tested speeds up to 2.52 Gb/s. It’s created specifically for on-the-go gamers passionate about high performance and who prefer the comfort and convenience of playing entirely in horizontal mode. Pick the right viewing experience for you, even while emailing or chatting. With six specially customized layout themes to choose from, each with distinctive design details, colors, and icons that resonate with gamers, you can stay in gaming-centric landscape mode or switch to portrait mode. Plus, home mode allows you to cast to or play on a connected external monitor/TV while using either a wireless keyboard and mouse or your preferred wired accessories via a dock. Designed from the ground up for gamers, the Lenovo Legion Phone Duel plays like a mobile gaming console with impressive virtual tools, gaming capabilities, and an optimized battery lasting up to a full day of average phone usage. Get the full functionality, ergonomic feel, and pocket portability of a smartphone without the chunky function controls. Its virtual joystick and dual ultrasonic trigger buttons are embedded, and dual vibration engines provide life-like feedback for deeper gameplay immersion. Lenovo is amongst the first to feature the next-level, flagship Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 865 Plus 5G Mobile Platform that delivers revved-up performance across the board for incredibly-fast Qualcomm Snapdragon Elite Gaming™, plus global 5G support. For enhanced power efficiency, get advanced 5th gen memory chips, up to 16GB LPDDR5 high capacity RAM or the optional 12GB configuration, and ample storage up to 512GB UFS 3.1.5 Designed for blur-free animations via a 6.65-inch Full HD (2340 x 1080) AMOLED glass touchscreen display with 144Hz refresh rate for videos and gaming images so colorful and sharp, you’ll experience your favorite mobile games in a new light. The ultra-responsive Lenovo Legion Phone Duel’s 240Hz touch sampling rate will also make you wonder how you ever put up with time lags before. Gaming on a smartphone can be very resource-intensive. With this in mind, the Lenovo Legion mobile gaming engineers and designers worked with the gaming community to prioritize their most valued product attributes. By inventing advanced methods to better dissipate heat with dual liquid-cooling and copper tubes, plus moving the dual 2500mAh batteries off to the sides where gamers’ hands would rest (vs. forcing them to touch the warm logic board encasing the processor), Lenovo made the handset easier to hold while also extending gameplay without the fear of overheating. A convenient center charging port means your cord won’t get in the way while catching a battery boost when gaming in landscape mode. Full 90W Turbo Power Charging takes both charging cords (from center and side ports) to power up both batteries for a combined total of 5000mAh. Go from zero to up to 50 percent power in only 10 minutes, and a full charge only takes 30 minutes. Pair that with the virtual gamepad controls for touch and move simulations thanks to the Lenovo Legion Assistant. Near-instant, dynamic, and surrounding vibration from specialized engines in the phone simulate the feel of ingame hits. A built-in gyroscope sensor detects motion and complex orientation changes, like while watching a 360-degree video, or when your screen view autorotates whenever you rotate your phone on its horizontal axis. Although many Android smartphones have one embedded now, the Lenovo Legion Phone Duel leverages its gyro to optimize the gaming experience for the user, for example, its virtual joystick feature works by moving your thumb around on the screen while playing a game, either to aim or to move players in a new direction. Lenovo

The Lenovo Legion Phone Duel (called Lenovo Legion Phone Pro in China) is expected to be available starting July in China and in select markets in Asia Pacific, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, Africa) and Latin America to come later. It is not expected to be available in North America any time soon if ever. Pricing was not announced.

