Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G available August 7th for US$1499.99

Just ahead of Samsung’s Unpacked event, the company has announced that the Galaxy Z Flip is getting an upgrade. The vertically foldable Android smartphone will be available with a 5G chip for faster speeds as more 5G networks are starting to appear across the globe.

“At Samsung, we continue to put the power of 5G in millions of consumers’ hands. We continually demonstrate our commitment to make 5G more accessible to more people. We are excited to bring next-generation speed and connectivity to the Galaxy Z Flip which further expands our portfolio of 5G devices, empowering consumers with meaningful experiences to help them do more of what they love.” Dr. TM Roh, President and Head of Mobile Communications Business, Samsung Electronics.

The Galaxy Z Flip is powered by the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus 5G Mobile Platform chipset. Not only does the new chip feature faster mobile download speeds, but it also improves device processing and offers improved graphics rendering.

Some of the key features of the Galaxy Z Flip 5G, building on it’s non-5G predecessor which was released back in February, include:

Flex mode – Easily and simultaneously view and control content with the Galaxy Z Flip’s custom-built user experience, which utilizes its unique forward folding form factor. When the device is free-standing, the display automatically splits into two 4-inch screens so you can view content on the top half of the display, and control on the bottom half.

– Easily and simultaneously view and control content with the Galaxy Z Flip’s custom-built user experience, which utilizes its unique forward folding form factor. When the device is free-standing, the display automatically splits into two 4-inch screens so you can view content on the top half of the display, and control on the bottom half. Multitasking – Effortlessly multi-task with Multi-Active Window by using the Multi-Window Tray to drag and drop the apps you want to use.

– Effortlessly multi-task with Multi-Active Window by using the Multi-Window Tray to drag and drop the apps you want to use. App Pair – Seamlessly open and access two apps at once using App Pair in the Multi-Window Tray, so when you are ready to share photos with a friend, your Gallery and Messaging apps will open simultaneously.

– Seamlessly open and access two apps at once using App Pair in the Multi-Window Tray, so when you are ready to share photos with a friend, your Gallery and Messaging apps will open simultaneously. Multi-window Tray – The Multi-window Tray is now part of a more robust Edge Panel integration, for added convenience, providing access to more apps.

Specifications of the Samsung Galaxy Flip 5G Android smartphone include:

Main Display 6.7-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED Display (21.9:9) Infinity Flex Display, 2636 x 1080, 425ppi Cover Display 1.1-inch Super AMOLED Display, 300 x 112, 303ppi AP 7nm 64-bit Octa-Core Processor

3.09 GHz (Maximum Clock Speed) + 2.40 GHz + 1.80 GHz Memory 8GB RAM with 256GB internal storage Front Camera 10MP Selfie Camera: F2.4; Pixel size: 1.22μm; FOV: 80˚ Rear Dual Camera 12MP Ultra Wide Camera: F2.2; Pixel size: 1.12μm; FOV: 123˚

12MP Wide-angle Camera: Super Speed Dual Pixel AF, OIS, F1.8; Pixel size: 1.4μm; FOV: 78˚; OIS for Rear Wide-angle Camera (Optical Image Stabilization); Up to 8x digital zoom; HDR10+ recording; Tracking AF Battery 3,300 mAh (typical) dual battery Network 5G: 5G Non-Standalone (NSA), 5G Standalone (SA), Sub6, Dynamic Spectrum Sharing (DSS)

LTE: Enhanced 4X4 MIMO, Up to 6CA, LTE Cat.20

Up to 2.0Gbps Download / Up to 200Mbps Upload Connectivity Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax (2.4/5GHz),VHT80 MU-MIMO,1024QAM

Bluetooth® v 5.0 (LE up to 2Mbps), USB Type-C, NFC, Location (GPS, Galileo, Glonass, BeiDou) Sensors Capacitive Fingerprint sensor (side), Accelerometer, Barometer, Gyro sensor, Geomagnetic sensor, Hall sensor (digital, analog), Proximity sensor, RGB Light sensor Audio Mono speaker

Surround sound for Bluetooth and earphones with Dolby Atmos technology (Dolby Digital, Dolby Digital Plus included.) Security Knox platform: real-time monitoring and protection.

Virus, malware prevention. (Powered by McAfee)

Secure Folder: a secure space on the device to isolate and protect content such as apps, photos, movies, and private files. Dimensions Folded: 73.6 x 87.4 x 17.4mm (Hinge) – 15.4mm (Sagging)

Unfolded: 3.6 x 167.3 x 7.2mm – 6.9mm (Screen) Weight 183g

Available in Mystic Gray and Mystic Bronze, the Galaxy Z Flip 5G will be available online through AT&T, Best Buy, Samsung.com, T-Mobile, and Amazon.com for US$1,449.99.

What do you think about the Galaxy Z Flip 5G? Will you be picking on up? Let us know in the comments below or on Twitter, Facebook, or MeWe.