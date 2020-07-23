Embody Gaming Chair is an ergonomic chair for gamers from Logitech G and Herman Miller

We first got wind of a collaboration between Logitech G, maker of gaming peripherals, and Herman Miller, maker of ergonomic office furniture, earlier this year. The news is now official and the Embody Gaming Chair is being touted as “the industry’s first true ergonomic chair.”

“Together with Logitech G, we studied esports pros and players to see how we could improve their performance and help them take better care of their bodies while they play. We found that players took a variety of postures in chairs that had a negative impact on their performance, and could potentially damage their health over time. We needed a solution that helped players maintain their ideal posture for long periods of time, keeping them comfortable and focused in key moments. This line-up of gaming products does this and more.” Tim Straker, Chief Marketing Officer at Herman Miller

In order to create an ergonomic chair for gamers, the two companies teamed up and tested several of Herman Miller’s existing chairs with gamers. At the end of the day, the Embody chair was chosen as the base to build on for gamers.

The Embody Gaming Chair from Logitech G and Herman Miller

As a result, the Embody Gaming Chair offers gamers an option that properly aligns their bodies while being balanced and comfortable. The chair features enhancements including copper-infused cooling foam and pixelated support to distribute weight more evenly.

Key features of the Embody Gaming Chair include:

This isn’t a one size fits all gaming chair. Seven specific calibration points means you can perfectly adjust the chair to your body. Calibrate your comfort to drive your performance. Posture Fit and BackFit: No two players are the same – which

No two players are the same – which is why the unique backfit and posturefit technology on the Embody Gaming Chair adjusts to the unique shape of each person’s spine and supporting the spin at the lowest point the sacrum, without the need of a lumbar pillow. Master your poster – for now and for the future. Dynamic Pixel Circulation: A dynamic matrix of 150 pixels

A dynamic matrix of 150 pixels throughout the chair’s seat and back conform to and encourage micromovements. The matrix distributes weight evenly, reducing pressure and encouraging movement—both of which are key to maintaining healthy circulation and focus. Embody Tilt: The Embody Tilt provides natural, balanced motion by easily allowing a range of posture changes. The tilt’s “Kicker” feature allows for an extended recline for stretching between games.

The Embody Tilt provides natural, balanced motion by easily allowing a range of posture changes. The tilt’s “Kicker” feature allows for an extended recline for stretching between games. Copper Infused Foam: Herman Miller and Logitech G created a layer of foam in the seat and in the back of the chair to support an active, vertical sitting position for players. The foam is made with infused copper particles to help regulate body temperature during intense gameplay and over long play sessions.Added ridges to the foam structure help dissipate heat.

Herman Miller and Logitech G created a layer of foam in the seat and in the back of the chair to support an active, vertical sitting position for players. The foam is made with infused copper particles to help regulate body temperature during intense gameplay and over long play sessions.Added ridges to the foam structure help dissipate heat. Eco Ergonomic: Intelligently engineered with 94% sustainable materials and a 12-year warranty, the Embody Gaming Chair is designed to last.

Intelligently engineered with 94% sustainable materials and a 12-year warranty, the Embody Gaming Chair is designed to last. No Assembly Required: The Embody Gaming Chair is ready the minute it arrives in the mail; no assembly required.

The Embody Gaming Chair is ready the minute it arrives in the mail; no assembly required. Back Height: 42 – 45”

42 – 45” Seat Height: 15 – 22”

15 – 22” Width: 29.5”

29.5” Depth: 15 – 18”

15 – 18” Weight: 51 lbs

51 lbs Max Load: 350 lbs.

350 lbs. Warranty: 12-year Limited Warranty

In addition, the two companies announced a series of gaming desks — the Motia, Ratio, and Nevi — and the Ollin Gaming Monitor Arm to complement the chair and round out a gamer’s space.

The Embody Gaming Chair with the Motia Desk and Ollin Monitor Arm.

The Embody Gaming Chair is now available for US$1,495, the Motia Desk for $1,295, and the Ollin Monitor Arm for $295 from the Herman Miller website.

What do you think about the Embody Gaming Chair? Do you think it will be worth the price tag? Let us know in the comments below or on Twitter, Facebook, or MeWe.