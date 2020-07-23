Halo Infinite campaign debuts during Xbox Games Showcase alongside 10 world premieres

In a world of increasingly digital presentations, Halo Infinite campaign gameplay footage was shown during the Xbox Games Showcase live stream alongside 10 world premieres earlier today.

“Halo Infinite is the biggest and most ambitious Halo game ever created. Fans of the Master Chief around the world got a first-ever look at Halo Infinite’s campaign, featuring new gameplay mechanics, bigger battles, epic vistas and more complex visual effects than ever before, utilizing the full power of Xbox Series X. With a flawless 60 frames per second locked for campaign gameplay, and the freedom to explore a Halo ring that is several times larger than the last two Halo games combined, Halo Infinite will immerse players in the next chapter of the Master Chief’s journey.” Xbox

Halo Infinite will be released during the Holiday 2020 season and will be included in the Xbox Game Pass on the day it releases.

Before we get into the list of world premieres and updates on other highly anticipated games, Xbox did have a few surprises. The biggest is a new partnership with Bungie which will see Destiny 2 and ALL previous expansions, including the upcoming “Beyond Light” DLC to Xbox Game Pass — for free.

In case you missed it, you can watch the entire showcase below:

Without further ado, here is the list of World Premieres (marked by an *) and updates to other games that were shown off today during the live stream, as provided by Xbox.

As Dusk Falls*

Xbox Game Studios – INTERIOR/NIGHT

As Dusk Falls is an original interactive drama from INTERIOR/NIGHT, a new studio comprised of a mix of award-winning industry veterans and emerging new talent. Headed by Caroline Marchal, former lead game designer at Quantic Dream, the studio is focused on creating ambitious and innovative interactive narratives. As Dusk Falls is a multi-generational story set in the American Southwest about resilience, sacrifice and how the mistakes of the older generation transmit to the younger. What begins as a focused tale of two families trapped in a hostage situation, becomes a sprawling epic about how people grow and change over decades.

Avowed*

Xbox Game Studios – Obsidian

Obsidian Entertainment’s next epic, first-person RPG set in the fantasy world of Eora.

Fable*

Xbox Game Studios – Playground Games

A new beginning for the legendary franchise. Explore a land of fantastical creatures and wondrous places. Developed by Playground Games for Xbox Series X, and Windows 10 and coming to Xbox Game Pass.

Forza Motorsport*

Xbox Game Studios – Turn 10 Studios

The Xbox Series X is about speed and immersion, connecting players to the Forza universe, and to one another, like never before. Currently early in development, Forza Motorsport will run at 4K, 60 frames per second with scenes connected and dynamic. Ray tracing is coming to ForzaTech, creating a dynamic world where everything is connected – from surfaces of cars reflecting off each other, brilliant red paint reflected off of detailed track surfaces and light and shadow interplay. Developed by Turn 10 Studios, Forza Motorsport will be available on Xbox Series X, Windows 10 and on Xbox Game Pass.

The Gunk*

Thunderful Publishing

From the creators of the SteamWorld franchise – the action series that tells the tales of steam-driven robot adventures and that has garnered more than 100 awards and nominations – comes a completely new game, The Gunk. Embark on an all-new adventure in a vast and exotic world where you’ll encounter terrifying enemies and challenging puzzles on your quest to unravel the mystery of a forgotten planet, while saving it in the process.

Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis*

SEGA Corporation – 2021

Online action RPG Phantasy Star Online 2, well known for its unparalleled character customization and battle action which captivated the world. Today, we are announcing latest entry to the Phantasy Star Online 2 universe called Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis.

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2*

GSC Game World

The award-winning PC franchise loved by millions of players is making a true next-gen console debut with S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 on Xbox Series X. Experience a unique blend of first-person shooter, immersive sim and horror.

Xbox Game Studios – Undead Labs

The next evolution in State of Decay is currently in development, bringing fans the new ultimate in zombie survival simulation.

Tetris Effect: Connected*

Enhance – Holiday 2020

Tetris​ Effect: Connected​​ is the original game with all-new co-op and competitive online and local multiplayer modes! This is ​Tetris​ like you’ve never seen it, or heard it, or felt it before—an incredibly addictive, unique, and breathtakingly gorgeous reinvention of one of the most popular puzzle games of all time.

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide*

Fatshark – 2021

From the developers of the multi-million award-winning co-op franchise Vermintide, Warhammer 40,000: Darktide is a new 4-player co-op game set in hive Tertium. Fight together with your friends against hordes of enemies in this new Warhammer: 40,000 adventure.

Microsoft – Smilegate Entertainment – 2020

A legendary PC franchise comes to console in a fast-paced first-person shooter offering a variety of exhilarating multiplayer experiences and a cinematic campaign that explores the global conflict between the world’s two most formidable private military factions.

Destiny 2: Beyond Light

Bungie – November 10, 2020

Bungie presents Destiny 2: Beyond Light – the next chapter of the critically acclaimed action sci-fi epic universe of Destiny 2. Join your fellow Guardians and bring down the empire at any cost – even if it means wielding the Darkness itself. Destiny 2 will also come to Xbox Game Pass in September, providing members access to all current Destiny 2 standard edition expansions (seasonal content sold separately), including the standard edition of the upcoming Beyond Light when it releases this November.

Everwild

Xbox Game Studios – Rare

Inspired by the beauty of the natural world around us, Everwild is a brand-new game in development from Rare where unique and unforgettable experiences await in a natural and magical world. Play as an Eternal as you explore and build bonds with the world around you. Everwild will be available on Xbox Series X, Windows 10 PC and Xbox Game Pass.

Xbox Game Studios – Obsidian Entertainment – July 28, 2020

Get ready take part in the development of your next favorite game. Grounded, the co-op survival adventure game with a narrative-led hook is ready to bring the backyard to you. Combining elements from the RPG world with the best elements of survival games, you and up to 3 other players explore the backyard from the perspective of an ant to piece together how to return back to normal life size. Along the way you’ll run into both peaceful and very, very hostile insects; all fighting to survive right behind the house. Gather, craft and build bases with everyday objects you find in the yard, or just feed your friends to the spiders.

Bloober Team – Holiday 2020

Discover a dark mystery only a medium can solve. Travel to an old communist resort and use your unique psychic abilities to uncover its disturbing secrets, solve dual-reality puzzles, survive encounters with sinister spirits, and explore two realities at the same time.

The Outer Worlds: Peril on Gorgon

Private Division – Obsidian Entertainment – September 9, 2020

The Outer Worlds: Peril on Gorgon adds a substantial amount of content to The Outer Worlds‘ darkly humorous universe. Play a brand-new noir-tinged adventure that takes players to the Gorgon Asteroid to investigate the mysterious origin of Adrena-Time. While there, you’ll find new weapons and armor, perks, flaws, along with the same freedom to solve problems that made the original game so rewarding. And those who played The Outer Worlds with Xbox Game Pass, you’ll be able to grab this and future adventures, or the expansion pass packaging both adventures for an extra 10% off.

Xbox Game Studios – Double Fine

Psychonauts 2 is a mind-bending trip through the strange worlds hiding inside our brains. Freshly-minted special agent and acrobat extraordinaire Razputin “Raz” Aquato returns to unpack emotional baggage and expand mental horizons. Along the way he’ll help new friends, like this magical mote of light voiced (and sung) by Jack Black. Raz must use his powers to unravel dark mysteries about the Psychonauts team and his own family origins.

Xbox Game Studios – Dontnod Entertainment – August 27

Tell Me Why is a new Xbox Game Studios exclusive game from Dontnod Entertainment, the studio who created the beloved and award-winning franchise Life is Strange. In this intimate mystery, you play as twins Tyler and Alyson Ronan, exploring the memories of their joyful but troubled childhood in beautiful small-town Alaska. Using the supernatural bond that allows the twins to interact with memories of past, choose memory paths to determine the outcome and uncover their personal story across three chapters beginning this August 27.

What do you think about the games showcased today during the Xbox Games Showcase? Are you excited for Halo Infinite and other titles?