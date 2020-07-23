New on Netflix July 24-30: Something for everyone this week

If you’re looking for something to watch this long weekend, Netflix is adding a few new shows between July 24-30th. In case you missed it, here’s what’s leaving Netflix in July 2020.

NOTE: Titles without a U.S. or CA designation after it are coming to both countries while country-specific titles will be indicated as such.

Without further ado, let’s check out the New on Netflix and Netflix Canada July 24-30th list, including a new Transformers anime.

July 24

July 24

¡A cantar! (Sing On! Spain) — NETFLIX ORIGINAL: In this new singing contest, players face off on some of the biggest hits, and the jackpot of up to 30,000 euros grows every time they hit the right note.

In this new singing contest, players face off on some of the biggest hits, and the jackpot of up to 30,000 euros grows every time they hit the right note. Animal Crackers —NETFLIX FILM: A family inherits a neglected circus … along with a magical box of animal crackers that turn whoever eats one into a real, live animal.

Dragons: Rescue Riders: Secrets of the Songwing — NETFLIX FAMILY: When a musical dragon with a beautiful voice hypnotizes the dragons and people of Huttsgalor, the Rescue Riders have to find a way to break the spell.

When a musical dragon with a beautiful voice hypnotizes the dragons and people of Huttsgalor, the Rescue Riders have to find a way to break the spell. In the Dark: Season 2 (US)

In the Dark: Season 2 (US)

The Kissing Booth 2 — NETFLIX FILM: In this sequel, high school senior Elle juggles a long-distance relationship, college apps and a new friendship that could change everything.

In this sequel, high school senior Elle juggles a long-distance relationship, college apps and a new friendship that could change everything. Ofrenda a la tormenta — NETFLIX FILM: Amaia investigates several suspicious infant deaths and horrific rituals. Meanwhile, people around her risk grave danger. Part 3 in the Baztan Trilogy.

July 26

Banana Split

Good Girls: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL: (CA) Suburban mothers-turned-criminals Beth, Ruby and Annie return to face the consequences of last season’s hijinks.

(CA) Suburban mothers-turned-criminals Beth, Ruby and Annie return to face the consequences of last season’s hijinks. Shameless (U.S.): Shameless: Season 10 (US)

July 27

Elysium (CA)

July 28

Jeopardy!: Collection 6

Last Chance U: Laney — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY: Netflix’s critically acclaimed, Emmy-nominated series Last Chance U returns for Season 5 in a brand new setting to give viewers a raw, authentic look at the junior college football program at Laney College in the heart of Oakland, CA. After clinching the title of state and national champions in 2018, the Laney Eagles have a hard season to follow and a lot to prove. Going into his eighth season and having built the program from the ground up, powerhouse head coach John Beam must fight to rally the team amidst countless setbacks. Season 5 brings intensity both on and off the field as players battle injuries, stress, and personal demons while finding much needed support in the community and taking pride in their scrappy mentality and motto “Laney Built.”

July 29

The Hater — NETFLIX FILM: A duplicitous young man finds success in the dark world of social media smear tactics — but his virtual vitriol soon has violent real-life consequences.

A duplicitous young man finds success in the dark world of social media smear tactics — but his virtual vitriol soon has violent real-life consequences. Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons: Season 4 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL: Journalist Raphael Rowe lives like an inmate while investigating dangerous prisons in Paraguay, Germany, Mauritius and Lesotho.

July 30

Pirates Who Don’t Do Anything: A VeggieTales Movie (US)

Transformers: War For Cybertron Trilogy — NETFLIX ANIME: On their dying planet, the Autobots and Decepticons battle fiercely for control of the AllSpark in the Transformers universe’s origin story.

And there you have the New on Netflix and Netflix Canada July 24-30th list. Be sure to check back next week to see what’s in store for the week following.

