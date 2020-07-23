Razer Cynosa V2 is an entry-level gaming keyboard with per-key RGB lighting

It’s been a busy couple of months for Razer and the company isn’t showing any signs of letting up. Today, Razer has announced the Razer Cynosa V2 — an entry-level gaming keyboard with fully-programmable individually backlit keys, dedicated media controls, and customizable profiles.

The Razer Cynosa V2 features membrane keys that provide a soft and cushioned key feel with N-key rollover, 1000Hz ultrapolling, and on the fly macro recording. The keyboard also features cable routing options and a durable spill-resistant design. With individually backlit keys, the latest keyboard from Razer offers limitless lighting combinations and game integration with games like Overwatch, Fortnite, Apex Legends, and more. In addition, the Razer Cynosa V2 gaming keyboard can sync with other Chroma devices with its Chroma-integrated lighting effects.

Full technical specifications include:

Individually customizable backlit gaming-grade keys

Dedicated media keys

Durable spill-resistant design

Razer Chroma RGB Backlighting

Razer Synapse enabled

Fully programmable keys with on the fly macro recording

N-key rollover

Gaming mode option

Braided fiber cable

1000 Hz Ultrapolling

Compatible with Xbox One for basic input

The Razer Cynosa V2 entry-level gaming keyboard is now available for US$59.99/€59.99 on Razer.com and various retailers.

