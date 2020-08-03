Trio of Google Pixel phones announced, including the Pixel 4a

Here we are slowly catching up from vacation, not to mention a holiday up here in Canada today. On that note, Google has announced not one, but three new Pixel smartphones coming soon. The first is the anticipated Pixel 4a. Now available for pre-order, it will be released on September 10th. This fall, Google will unveil more about the Pixel 4a with 5G and the Pixel 5, also with 5G.

More details about the Google Pixel 4a with 5G and the Pixel 5 (also with 5G) will be coming later this year.

With the announcement, Google also unveiled a new trade-in program and new fabric cases for the newest Pixel device. As the company summarizes:

Pre-order Pixel 4a now: Now available for pre-order in Canada and the U.S. on the Google Store and on September 10, it will be available for purchase through the Google Store and more.

: The new Pixel 4a case is made with Google’s signature knit fabric case made with recycled content. In fact, two recycled plastic bottles can provide enough knitted outer fabric for five cases. Cases come in three colours (Basically Black, Static Gray and Blue Confetti), seamlessly combining beauty, lightweight protection and recycled materials. Sneak peek at Pixel 4a (5G) and Pixel 5: In the fall, Google will unveil more details about the Pixel 4a (5G), starting at US$499/CA$679, and Pixel 5.

As for the Google Pixel 4a, here are some key features of the device:

Pixel 4a has a Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 730G Mobile Platform, Titan M security module for on-device security, 6GB of RAM, and 128 GB of storage with an even bigger battery that lasts all day.

With the same incredible camera from Pixel 4 and a new re-designed hole punch design, Pixel 4a brings the same features that have helped millions of Pixel owners take great shots.

Comes in Just Black with a 5.8-inch OLED display and has a matte finish that feels secure and comfortable in your hand and includes Pixel’s signature color pop power button in mint.

You can read more about the latest Pixel phone from Google on the Google Canada blog.

In addition, if you fire up Google Lens on your Android device and scan the image below, you can get a sneak peek at the upcoming device in 3D.

Introducing #Pixel4a. The helpful Google phone at a helpful price. Learn more https://t.co/dItPyjZLzn pic.twitter.com/ExPGBfmlz7 — Google Canada (@googlecanada) August 3, 2020

As mentioned above, the Pixel 4a is available for pre-order for US$349/CA$479. More details about the Pixel 4a with 5G and Pixel 5 will be coming later this year with the devices starting at US$499/CA$679. You can sign up for updates on the Google website or stay tuned to Techaeris for details as they come.

What do you think about the new Google Pixel smartphone news? Are you going to pre-order the latest from Google or wait for more information on their upcoming 5G offerings? Let us know in the comments below or on Twitter, Facebook, or MeWe.