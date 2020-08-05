Samsung reveals its Galaxy Tab S7 and S7+

Android tablets have never really clicked with me for a variety of reasons. But Samsung keeps trying to make a tablet that is going to dethrone the iPad. Just from the looks of the new Galaxy Tab S7 series, they at least look like they can compete.

The Galaxy Tab S7 and Tab S7+ are super slim, with some great specs and that display! Let’s check out what Samsung revealed at Unpacked about their latest Android tablets.

Galaxy Tab S7 and S7+ are two versatile tablets that combine the power of a PC, the flexibility of a tablet, and the connectivity of a smartphone. Building on Samsung’s legacy of Galaxy 5G leadership, Galaxy Tab S7 and S7+ will be unlocking seamless videoconferencing, fast downloads, and virtually lag-free streaming. Experience PC-level productivity on Galaxy Tab S7 and S7+ thanks to a powerful processor, an improved keyboard experience (keyboard sold separately as Book Cover Keyboard), and an improved S Pen with similar capabilities as the Galaxy Note20 series—all empowering you to get more done in less time. But a tablet shouldn’t just enhance our work, it should also help us get the most out of our downtime. For elevated entertainment, Galaxy Tab S7 and S7+ feature an immersive display with a 120 Hz refresh rate, so you can take full advantage of the cloud-based gaming and high-definition streaming that 5G enables—or do both at the same time with upgraded multi-tasking capabilities. For users who want even more space to work, play, and create, Galaxy Tab S7+ offers an extra-large 12.4” Super AMOLED display. These tablets also make it easier than ever to work across multiple devices. When there’s no Wi-Fi network insight, you can use Auto Hotspot to automatically tether other Galaxy devices to your 5G-enabled tablet. And with Nearby Share14, you can effortlessly transmit files to nearby contacts. Use your Galaxy Tab S7 and S7+ to extend your Samsung PC15 with Second screen, so you can choose between duplicating and extending your display16. Maximize your productivity even further with tools such as Samsung Notes, S Pen, Book Cover Keyboard, and Bluetooth mouse for the complete computing experience.

Later this year you will be able to use the Tab S7 as a second screen for your Windows PC.

We will have a hands-on mini-review of the Tab S7+ coming tomorrow. So stay tuned. In the meantime, check out Samsung’s website for more on these tablets. These tablets will be available on August 21st.

What do you think of these tablets? Let us know in the comments below or on Twitter, or Facebook. You can also comment on our MeWe page by joining the MeWe social network.