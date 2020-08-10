The Sony VISION-S arrives in Tokyo for continued development

Most of us don’t think of Sony as a car company. Our first impression of the Sony name takes us to audio and video products, which they do amazingly well. But the company is diving into the auto side of technology with the Sony VISION-S. We first saw the Sony VISION-S at CES 2020 and we were pretty amazed at what the company created.

When we stumbled upon the Sony VISION-S at CES 2020, it was roped off and only VIP’s were allowed inside the car and press had to get special permission to even get past the roped area. Thankfully, Sony allowed our cameraman to get into the area to snag some footage and they even gave us a pitch for the car while we were there. Check that out below:

Now, the company has announced that development of the Sony VISION-S continues in Tokyo and they seem to be going full steam ahead with plans to make this a thing.

The VISION-S

After CES 2020, the prototype model was transported from Las Vegas to the development center in Graz, Austria, where joint development efforts are underway together with partner companies such as Magna Steyr to prepare the prototype for test drives on public roads during FY2020. Sony is working to thoroughly understand the mechanism of cars – to not only comprehend how they are made and the challenges they present, but also their relevance to society. Towards this goal, Sony has developed a car that is both drivable and gives full consideration to safety. The car represents a fusion of Sony’s technology and creativity. It is a glimpse into the future of mobility, encompassing the evolution of safety, comfort, entertainment, and adaptability. The VISION-S Prototype – riding in it feels extremely secure. Just sitting in it evokes excitement. Being with it affords a timeless relationship. It is a car that will evolve mobility into an enriching experience. Sony

Find out more about the Sony VISION-S on the company’s website. What do you think of the Sony VISION-S? Let us know in the comments below or on Twitter, or Facebook. You can also comment on our MeWe page by joining the MeWe social network.