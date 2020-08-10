Schwinn and Detroit Bikes create new 2020 Collegiate

COVID-19 has changed the routine and lifestyle of many Americans. Some have stayed home to binge-watch Netflix, others have taken up reading, and some have taken up bicycling to try and maintain fitness. Most cities, even those with social distancing and business closings, do allow for outdoor activities, and bicycling is a great way to enjoy the outdoors. Schwinn and Detroit Bikes are ready for the challenge as well with the introduction of their collaboration project, the 2020 Collegiate.

Schwinn and Detroit Bikes created the new 2020 Collegiate to celebrate the 125th anniversary of Schwinn’s brand name. Designed in Madison Wisconsin with the frames being hand-welded in Detroit Michigan the 2020 Collegiate is something special to both companies.

Straight top tube frame

The limited-edition 2020 Collegiate features vintage design aesthetics like the seat stay-to-top tube junction, metal fenders, and 4130 Chromoly steel frame in homage to the famous lightweights of the past. Inspired by the iconic 1965 Collegiate Deluxe, the new design celebrates the past while also looking forward to a bright future. “When the opportunity to collaborate with Schwinn came up, I knew we had to jump on it. As an American bicycle company, we know how much hard work is required to build and maintain a brand. Developing a bike to honor the 125 years of those that have touched the Schwinn brand was an absolute honor. With the heightened demand for bikes right now, I’m excited to see all the buzz surrounding the new Schwinn Collegiate,” commented Zak Pashak, Owner of Detroit Bikes. Looking at the storied history of Schwinn, it’s easy to see the synergies between Detroit Bikes and Schwinn. Both companies focus on creating accessible price point bicycles to get more people riding and drive industry growth. “I consider myself incredibly fortunate to work for such a historic brand as Schwinn. Throughout the past century, Schwinn has been synonymous with bikes, and that rich heritage is something we are very proud of. As people turn to bikes to help navigate the global health crisis, there has never been a more important time to focus on developing new and exciting products. The Schwinn Collegiate is no exception, and we’re thrilled to bring this bike to market with the help of our friends at Detroit Bikes,” said Nando Zucchi, Pacific Cycle President. Schwinn

Step-through frame

The Schwinn 2020 Collegiate comes in two frame styles and two sizes for each style. A step-through frame is available in 17” and 19” sizes and a straight top tube frame is available in 18” and 20” sizes. All the Schwinn 2020 Collegiate bikes come in Campus Green. Bikes will be available soon on Walmart.com for $998 while supplies last. Only 500 units were created of the limited-edition Schwinn Collegiate!

What do you think of these new bikes? Let us know in the comments below or on Twitter, or Facebook. You can also comment on our MeWe page by joining the MeWe social network.