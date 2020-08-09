Creative T100 review: Fantastic sounding 2.0 speakers with multiple connection modes

Let’s face it, the audio on most laptops is somewhat lacking. While you can deal with it or use headphones, there are desktop speakers that you can get. Not only can these enhance the audio from your laptop, but they can also add audio to your desktop computer. Our Creative T100 review takes a look at the company’s compact Hi-Fi desktop speakers for computers and laptops. Read on to see what we thought!

Specifications

The Creative T100 has the following features and specifications:

Elegant, minimalistic design for your desktop computers and laptops

Easy setup within minutes with various connectivity options, including wireless Bluetooth® 5.0, 3.5 mm AUX-in, Optical-in, and USB FLAC!

Wide, lifelike soundstage with incredible depth, balanced audio, and amazing vocal clarity

2.75″ full-range driver with built-in digital amplifier that fires up to 40W RMS and peak power of up to 80W

Further enhances the bass to reproduce rich, deep tones without a need for subwoofer

Wireless remote control with EQ presets and adjustable bass and treble settings

System Configuration 2.0 System Drivers 2 x 2.75″ Full-Range Driver Frequency Response 50 Hz ~ 20 kHz Signal-to-Noise-Ratio (SNR) ≥ 72 dB Bluetooth Version 5.0, A2DP, up to 10m/33ft range Supported Codecs SBC Connector Type Bluetooth, AUX-in, Optical-in Remote Control Infrared Power Output 2 x 20W RMS, Total System Power: Up to 40W RMS, Peak Power 80W Cable Length 3.5 mm AUX-in Cable: Approximately 1.5m/4.92 ft

AC Power Adapter Cable: Approximately 1.5m/4.92 ft

Right to Left Satellite: 2.0m (6.56 ft) cable moulded to Left Satellite Compatibility Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, TV Dimensions 130 x 93 x 208 mm (5.1 x 3.7 x 8.2 inches) for each satellite Weight 1.0kg (2.2lb) for each satellite Other features Compatible with USB mass storage devices of up to 32 GB, FAT32 format, Supports Optical Input (for TV)

What’s in the box

Creative T100 Compact Hi-Fi 2.0 Desktop Speakers

AC Power Adapter 18V 2A (Cord Length: 1.5m / 4.92 ft)

3.5 mm Stereo to Stereo Cable (Cable Length 1.5m / 4.92 ft)

Remote Control

Quick Start Guide

Warranty Leaflets

1-year Limited Hardware Warranty

What’s included with the Creative T100 Premium Hi-Fi 2.0 Desktop Speakers.

Design

Being a 2.0 audio system, the Creative T100 Premium Hi-Fi 2.0 Desktop Speakers consist of two speakers. Each speaker is 130 x 93 x 208 mm (5.1 x 3.7 x 8.2 inches) in size and roughly two pounds in weight. The front and about one-quarter of each side is covered by a speaker grille. The rest of each side and the back is covered with a smooth gloss black finish. The Creative logo is located on the front of each speaker near the bottom. The right speaker also has an LED indicator button just under halfway up to indicate power and specific source type.

The top of the right speaker has three buttons. The first is for selecting the input source, the second is for raising and lowering the volume, and finally, the bottom one is for turning the speakers on or off. The back of the right speaker houses all the inputs as well. There are ports for power, 3.5mm audio, optical audio, USB mass storage, and left speaker connection. The back of the left speaker has an attached cable that connects to the right speaker. In addition, the back of each speaker has a rectangular cone near the top.

Front and back view of the Creative T100 Premium Hi-Fi 2.0 Desktop Speakers.

The Creative T100 also includes a handy remote control with many other features. The buttons on the small (1 3/4 x 3 3/4 x 3/4 inch) remote include:

Power/Standy

Input toggle

Master sound reset

Bluetooth pairing

Treble/Bass/Volume

EQ (Music, Cinema, Concert, Gaming)

Stop/Play/Pause/Next/Previous (for BT/USB audio)

Treble -/+

Bass -/+

Vol -/mute/+

While I’m not a huge fan of the glossy finish, the Creative T100 speakers do look pretty slick sitting on either side of your monitor on a desk.

Ease of Use

The Creative T100 desktop speakers are pretty easy to use and can be used in a number of different ways. In each case, you’ll need to plug the left speaker into the right, and then plug the power adapter into the right speaker.

The connection ports on the Creative T100 Premium Hi-Fi 2.0 Desktop Speakers.

From there, you can connect the speakers to your computer, smartphone, or other device equipped with a 3.5mm port. You can also use the optical cable to connect to a console or other device with an optical cable. The speakers also support Bluetooth so you can pair them to your phone or another device and stream audio that way. Finally, for those who are old school or want higher quality, you can put MP3, FLAC, or WAV files on a USB key and play them that way.

As far as source selection goes, the LED will be green when 3.5mm is selected, cyan for optical, blue for Bluetooth, and purple for USB. You can use the remote to select a preset EQ or tweak the volume, bass, and treble to your liking.

Sound Quality

I have to admit, I was very impressed with the audio pumped out by the Creative T100 Premium Hi-Fi 2.0 Desktop Speakers. Out of the box, the T100 speakers are very loud and offer pretty decent sound for 2.0 speakers with their 80W peak power. The only complaint I’d have with the default sound is that they could use a bit more bass for my liking.

Luckily, you can adjust the treble and bass levels with the included remote. You can also select between music, cinema, concert, and gaming presets. Between the four presets and treble/bass controls, you should be able to adjust the sound levels to your preference. When hooked up to a computer, gaming, movies, and music all sounded fantastic. When adjusted, I found the audio to be pretty balanced in each case and more than suitable for whichever type of media I was consuming. The same went for music streamed over Bluetooth.

Audio can be adjusted using the included remote control.

At the end of the day, the Creative T100 are easily some of the loudest and best sounding 2.0 audio speakers I’ve heard to date.

Price/Value

With an MSRP of US$99.99, the Creative T100 compact desktop speakers are pretty reasonably priced given the loudness and sound quality they put out.

Wrap-up

If you’re looking to enhance your default computer sound, especially on a laptop, the Creative T100 Premium Hi-Fi 2.0 Desktop Speakers will definitely do the trick. With various ways to connect, these speakers are great sounding and versatile.

*We use revenue-generating affiliate links and may earn a commission for purchases made using them. Read more on our disclaimer page.

Creative T100 US$99.99 Design 9.0/10

















Ease of Use 10.0/10

















Sound Quality 9.5/10

















Price/Value 9.5/10

















Nailed it Fantastic 2.0 sound

Various connection modes (3.5mm, BT, optical, USB key)

Audio adjustment with remote

Decent design

Reasonably priced Needs work Out of box sound needs tweaked

Not a huge fan of the glossy finish Purchase from Amazon Purchase from Creative