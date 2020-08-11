New AOC 34″ curved gaming monitor announced with outstanding warranty

AOC has added a 34″ curved gaming monitor to its G2 series: the AOC CU34G2X. With a 1500R curvature, this VA gaming monitor also offers up a 1ms response time, 144Hz refresh rate, 300 nits typical brightness, and a 3440×1440 resolution. The latest gaming monitor from AOC also has a narrow bezel and frameless design.

The AOC CU34G2X 34″ curved frameless gaming monitor.

Better for competitive gaming, the new AOC CU34G2X features a 1ms response time to allow speed without the smear and creating a better overall visual quality while gaming. Quick moving action and dramatic transitions are rendered smoothly, leaving ghosting effects a thing of the past. Response times are one of the most imperative specifications for gamers and this monitor has them covered. The AOC CU34G2X is fully equipped with FreeSync Premium and a 144Hz refresh rate, twice the refresh rate of some gaming monitors. AOC press release

In addition, the monitor has a height-adjustable stand with tilt and swivel. It is also VESA mountable for those who wish to do so. Combined, these features add important ergonomics for those long gaming sessions.

The AOC CU34G2X is covered by the company’s impressive Re-Spawned Warranty. This warranty includes:

Industry-Leading Warranty up to 4-Years: All premium AGON monitors are now covered by the AOC Re-Spawned Warranty for four years from the purchase date. AOC Gaming G-Series monitors are covered for three years from the purchase date.

All premium AGON monitors are now covered by the AOC Re-Spawned Warranty for four years from the purchase date. AOC Gaming G-Series monitors are covered for three years from the purchase date. Zero Dead Pixel Guarantee: If even one pixel on your AGON or AOC Gaming monitor is dead or “bright,” AOC will send you a new monitor.

If even one pixel on your AGON or AOC Gaming monitor is dead or “bright,” AOC will send you a new monitor. Advance Replacement: AOC will send your replacement monitor right away – without waiting to receive your old monitor.

AOC will send your replacement monitor right away – without waiting to receive your old monitor. One-time Accidental Damage Coverage: This warranty covers all accidental damage and one incident is covered for up to one year.

The AOC CU34G2X 34″ curved gaming monitor is now available from Amazon with an MSRP of US$449.

What do you think about the AOC CU34G2X 34″ curved gaming monitor and the company’s Re-Spawned Warranty? Let us know in the comments below or on Twitter, Facebook, or MeWe.