Verizon announces new 5G mix & match unlimited plans

5G is still in its infancy but we know that technology can go from infancy to maturity in the blink of an eye. This is why Verizon is announcing some new 5G mix & match unlimited plans on its network. These new Verizon unlimited plans will be available starting August 20th and they may save you some money and they may not.

Available August 20th, Verizon’s Unlimited Mix & Match plans include a US$55/month option with Disney+, Hulu, ESPN+ and Apple Music included at no extra cost. Consumers can build a mix that speaks to their needs while taking advantage of what Verizon’s network has to offer. Some of the highlights of these plans include:

Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+ now included in Play More and Get More Unlimited (ongoing, not a limited time offer)

Plan options have blazing-fast 5G Ultra Wideband speeds and unlimited Mobile Hotspot

Just Kids plan now unlimited, adding more data to watch, learn and play

“Our new Mix & Match plans make the choice clearer than ever: customers get the best network and the best value with Verizon,” said Frank Boulben, SVP Marketing, and Products of Verizon Consumer Group. “We led the industry by giving customers Disney+ on us. Now we’re adding The Disney Bundle, which includes Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+, for more entertainment choices that appeal to a variety of interests. We can’t wait to see what customers choose to suit their needs.” “The addition of The Disney Bundle to our agreement with Verizon reinforces our commitment to providing their subscribers with access to high-quality entertainment from Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+,” said Sean Breen, EVP, Platform Distribution, The Walt Disney Company. “We are always looking for the most advantageous ways for consumers to experience our content and we are pleased to work with Verizon so that they can provide their customers with these appealing new offers.”

For more information, check out Verizon's blog.