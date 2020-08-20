Does anyone else want the Gravity Industries JetSuit?

We’ve seen the Gravity Industries JetSuit before and we loved the idea then and we still do now. Who knows if this exact look and feel of the JetSuit will ever come to market but we sure hope it does. For now, this whole idea is in its infancy and I don’t see it coming to consumers anytime soon. But I sure wish it would.

Here’s a bit of background on Gravity Industries and the JetSuit idea:

With a rich family history in Aviation, former Oil Trader & Royal Marines Reservist, Richard Browning, founded pioneering Aeronautical Innovation company, Gravity Industries in March 2017 to launch human flight into an entirely new era. The Gravity JetSuit uses over 1000bhp of Jet Engine power combined with natural human balance to deliver the most intense and enthralling spectacle, often likened to the real-life Ironman. Gravity has to date been experienced by over a billion people globally and covered by virtually every media platform. The Gravity Team, based in the UK, have delivered over 100 flight & Speaking events across 30 countries including 5 TED talks. “The team and I are delivering on the vision to build Gravity into a world-class aeronautical engineering business, challenge perceived boundaries in human aviation, and inspire a generation to dare ask ‘what if…”

Personally, I think Gravity Industries missed a great opportunity by not having their JetSuit test pilot wear an Iron Man helmet. They probably just wanted to avoid any sort of copyright issues but we thought we’d fix it for them.

We fixed it for you.

Check out the new test flight footage below, it’s really pretty exciting. You can read more about the company on its website.

What do you think of the Gravity Industries JetSuit? Do you think it will ever become a consumer product? Let us know in the comments below or on Twitter, or Facebook. You can also comment on our MeWe page by joining the MeWe social network.