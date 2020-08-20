What’s leaving Netflix September 2020: Jurassic Park and more…

There are a few titles leaving Netflix in September. The list below indicates what days each show or movie will be leaving, as well as if it is leaving the Netflix U.S. or Netflix Canada streaming service. With a couple of days left in the month, you might want to catch these before they leave!

While there are only a handful of titles leaving Netflix Canada, there are quite a few leaving Netflix U.S., including The Matrix Trilogy. Without further ado, let’s see what’s leaving in September!

NOTE: Titles without US or CA after it are leaving both services in September.

September 2, 2020

Ready Player One (CA)

September 4, 2020

Christopher Robin (US)

September 5, 2020

Once Upon a Time: Seasons 1-7

September 8, 2020

Norm of the North: King Sized Adventure (US)

September 10, 2020

The Forgotten (US)

September 14, 2020

Clueless (CA)

Cold Case Files: Season 1 (US)

September 15, 2020

Raiders!: The Story of the Greatest Fan Film Ever Made (US)

September 16, 2020

The Witch (US)

September 17, 2020

Train to Busan (US)

September 20, 2020

Sarah’s Key (US)

September 21, 2020

Person of Interest: Seasons 1-5 (US)

SMOSH: The Movie (US)

September 22, 2020

20 Feet From Stardom (US)

September 26, 2020

The Grandmaster (US)

September 28, 2020

Tucker and Dale vs. Evil (US)

September 30, 2020

2012 (US)

40 Days and 40 Nights (US)

A Knight’s Tale (US)

Cheech & Chong’s Up in Smoke (US)

Dear John (US)

Despicable Me (US)

The Devil’s Advocate (US)

Donnie Brasco (US)

Frances Ha (US)

Ghostbusters (US)

Ghostbusters 2 (US)

House of the Witch (US)

Inglorious Basterds (CA)

Inside Man (US)

Insidious (US)

Jurassic Park (US)

The Lost World: Jurassic Park (US)

Jurassic Park III (US)

Menace II Society (US)

Million Dollar Baby (US)

Mortal Kombat (US)

Mud (US)

Pulp Fiction (CA)

Resident Evil: Afterlife (US)

Schindler’s List (US)

Seabiscuit (US)

Sinister (US)

The Social Network (US)

Starship Troopers (US)

Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines (US)

Terminator Salvation (US)

Zack and Miri Make a Porno (US)

